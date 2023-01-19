Report: Patriots to interview Shawn Jefferson for offensive coordinator

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 19, 2023, 12:18 PM EST
Another candidate has emerged to be the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.

New England will interview Shawn Jefferson for the position on Friday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Jefferson has spent the last two seasons as the Cardinals receivers coach, with associate head coach added to his title in 2022. He’s also spent time with the Lions, Titans, Dolphins, and Jets as a receivers coach.

But Jefferson is a former Patriot, having played four seasons for the club from 1996-1999. He led the league with 22.7 yards per reception in 1998. Head coach Bill Belichick was New England’s assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in 1996.

Jefferson’s son, Van, is a receiver for the Rams.

The Patriots are also expected to interview University of Oregon associate head coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm, Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and their own tight ends coach Nick Caley. Alabama offensive coordinator and former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien has also been connected to the role.

12 responses to “Report: Patriots to interview Shawn Jefferson for offensive coordinator

  2. Sounds like Kraft said he had to interviews X number of candidates in an effort to get BB to expand his contacts and exposure to other styles and techniques. None of these people have O’Brien’s resume though.

  3. As I recall Adrian Klemm was Bill Belichick’s first New England Draft Pick as the Pats HC/GM in 2000. Klemm was a 2nd round pick because the Jets received the Pats first round pick as compensation for BB mooning the Jets on his way out of New York. Klemm had injury issues so he never played much during his time with the Pats but he has apparently been doing very well as a Coach.

  4. thaswussup says:
    January 19, 2023 at 12:34 pm
    Sounds like Kraft said he had to interviews X number of candidates in an effort to get BB to expand his contacts and exposure to other styles and techniques. None of these people have O’Brien’s resume though.
    —-
    Dunno about that. Bill is in his 70’s and I don’t see him changing anything. Most older coaches are the same.

  5. Jefferson also had the biggest drop in franchise history (some might argue Stanley Morgan on the opening drive of the SB XX, but seeing how that game turned out …).

  6. Seems like NE has looked at (or will look at) a dozen different potential OCs. Where was this intensive search last season? What a waste.

  7. This is a very un-Belicheat interview. Kraft must have put his foot down after all the losing and circus that coaching staff was last year.

  8. Maybe Bill forgot his medicine, he thinks it is 1996, and he wants to add another receiving weapon for Mac Bledsoe.

  9. Being a Pats fan, I guess I haven’t had to pay attention to OC searches for decades. Seems like we are looking at folks with no experience? They would have to grow into the position. That doesn’t sound good for 2023-24.

  10. I doubt whoever they hire can fix Mac’s poor pocket presence, not seeing the field well, and playing scared.

  11. BB has a direct relationship with everyone of these coaches. This is Bill circulating the names of guys he knows. If Bill respects your work he will always help you out. There are many OC jobs open right now. BB is helping get his guys names out there. All outside candidates have been minorities thus far. Figure everything BB does now is for the next two seasons. After he surpasses Shula that might be it.

  12. Thought it was Justin Jefferson to the Pats…..less exciting headline when I took the time to actually read it 😞

