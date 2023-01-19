Report: Patriots to interview Shawn Jefferson for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Another candidate has emerged to be the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.

New England will interview Shawn Jefferson for the position on Friday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Jefferson has spent the last two seasons as the Cardinals receivers coach, with associate head coach added to his title in 2022. He’s also spent time with the Lions, Titans, Dolphins, and Jets as a receivers coach.

But Jefferson is a former Patriot, having played four seasons for the club from 1996-1999. He led the league with 22.7 yards per reception in 1998. Head coach Bill Belichick was New England’s assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in 1996.

Jefferson’s son, Van, is a receiver for the Rams.

The Patriots are also expected to interview University of Oregon associate head coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm, Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and their own tight ends coach Nick Caley. Alabama offensive coordinator and former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien has also been connected to the role.