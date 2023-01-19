Report: Russell Wilson has contacted Sean Payton, wants him as Broncos coach

January 19, 2023
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson would apparently like to ride with Sean Payton as his next head coach.

That’s at least according to Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports who said during Thursday’s episode of The Heard that Wilson has reached out to Payton to make his feelings known.

Russell Wilson has contacted Sean — legally, by the way, through channels,” Cowherd said. “He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing. He knows he needs fixing.”

Cowherd also noted that he’s talked with his current FOX coworker Payton about the Broncos job with the understanding that many believe Wilson is “too isolated” within Denver’s building.

Wilson’s first season with the Broncos was the worst year of his career. He completed just 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, working out to a career-low 84.4 passer rating. Despite playing just 15 games, he led the league by taking 55 sacks.

Payton has also been connected to the Arizona, Carolina, and Houston openings at head coach.

  1. What legal channels ? I don’t think players have to go thru “channels” to talk to anyone, do they ?

  4. “Too isolated in the building.” Meaning that he isn’t “one of the guys” in the locker room, he’s seen as some kind of quasi-player team manager/exec then perhaps.

    So maybe him leaking this kind of story is exactly the kind of thing that makes you appear isolated in the building, on a pedestal, etc.? He did this in Seattle too like he is his own brand or something. He needs to rebuild himself as a top 5 player if he wants to diva. In Seattle, it was accepted for a while as he produced like one. Hope their new coach wipes it away, would be funny if it were Payton to do it.

  5. Wilson isolated himself. Payton cannot undo that. Only Russell can do that. Maybe Russ should renegotiate his contract to a more reasonable salary so he doesn’t look so greedy and give his office back to someone more fitted. Also maybe Russ can take a few classes on being a more authentic and genuine person, with progress he could get off Wilson Island.

  9. Pretty sure it’s about commitment, leadership, footwork, having chemistry with your recievers, reading defenses, changing the call at the line, making good decisions while getting rid of the ball quickly…is Payton gonna come in, wave of magic wand and suddenly tell Wilson something he doesn’t already know? Hmm..

  11. Sean replied, “I would love to be the coach in Denver. Russ, can you help me find a QB?”

  13. Tampering anyone? Can NO get one of Denver’s future 1st rd picks as compensation for this tampering? Wilson is under contract to the Broncos and was clearly acting as an agent of the Broncos when he knowingly and willfully contacted Payton.

  14. Wilson cost the team the draft haul needed to trade for Payton. If Wilson wants Payton so bad, then Wilson needs to renegotiate his atrocious contract so the team can surround him with talent then WON’T have because of the woeful draft capital they are working with.

    Let’s see how unselfish you are, Russ.

  16. Did Cringe call Payton from his official office at Empower Field?

    Cringe: Yo, Sean…let’s ride
    Payton: Who is this?

  17. “Russell, your career is over. You’re past your best by date” – with all due respect, Sean Peyton

  18. No one believes or should believe ANYTHING Cowherd says on ANY subject. If he says the sun is hot, best to find a second opinion.

  19. ROFL…Well we all know what “Hollywood” Wilson wants he gets. Welcome to Denver Payton. Be prepared to look very closely at Wilson’s prior finger injury. Therein lies his accuracy issues. Fix that and you you have a fighting chance. But be aware that Wilson doesn’t want the world to know that finger is his issue, so tread lightly.

  20. Payton would be great to counteract Wilson as long as he’s given the ability to not take Russ’s crap and put him in his place as just another player.

  24. Didn’t they give all their draft picks to Seattle? They’ll be giving up 2025 ones for Payton.

  26. They do have the first round pick from Miami but with that massive cap hit for Wilson they need as much cheap talent as they can get.

  27. Best place for Peyton is Houston. No. 2 pick, can lose for 3 years while building things. He has a runway there and the cleanest insertion to a new gig and culture

