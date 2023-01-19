Report: Saints keeping Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Ten teams have offensive coordinator openings. The Saints aren’t one of them.

Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports that New Orleans is keeping Pete Carmichael Jr. in the job.

The Saints parted ways with running game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar on Thursday, but Triplett reports that they plan on no other changes on their coaching staff.

“Although the team knows it needs to be better on offense, they believe in Carmichael and his track record,” Triplett wrote. “Adding to offensive staff still possible.”

Carmichael has been with the team since 2006. He became offensive coordinator in 2009, but he didn’t call the plays until 2022 after Sean Payton stepped away from the team.

The Saints ranked 19th in yards and 22nd in points this season, so head coach Dennis Allen is betting on Carmichael to fix the offense before next season or he will be on the hot seat. The Saints will have to figure out their quarterback situation this offseason.