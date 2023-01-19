Report: Wes Phillips plans to stay with Vikings after Chargers interview request

Getty Images

The Chargers are looking for a new offensive coordinator, but it doesn’t look like it will be Wes Phillips.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers requested an interview with the Vikings offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi earlier this week. Fowler reports that Phillips plans to remain with the Vikings rather than vie for a spot on Brandon Staley’s staff in Los Angeles.

Phillips moved to the Vikings from the Rams with Kevin O’Connell when O’Connell was hired as the head coach in Minnesota last year. He spent three years with the Rams and worked in Washington and Dallas before making the move to Los Angeles.

Staley said earlier this week that he thinks the Chargers offensive coordinator opening is “one of the top jobs in the league,” but Phillips’ call suggests that not everyone thinks it will be a sure bet for success.