Saints’ Cam Jordan wins appeal after NFL fined him and accused him of faking an injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was outraged after the NFL fined him for faking an injury, and it appears that the NFL’s appeals process has vindicated him.

Jordan won the appeal of the $50,000 fine the NFL gave him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The incident took place during the Saints’ loss to the Buccaneers in December. With the Bucs initially seeming to hurry to line up to go for it on a fourth down, Jordan went down to the ground and got an injury timeout. After that, the Buccaneers punted, and the league office thought Jordan had faked the injury so that the Saints’ defense could get ready if the Bucs went for it on fourth down.

Jordan’s position coach, Ryan Nielsen, also was fined $50,000, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, and the Saints as a franchise was fined $350,000. It’s unclear whether those fines remain in place; the appeals process for players is separate from the process for coaches and teams.

The NFL has legitimate reasons to want to crack down on fake injuries, which players do sometimes use to their teams’ advantage. But in this case, Jordan fought back and won.

2 responses to “Saints’ Cam Jordan wins appeal after NFL fined him and accused him of faking an injury

  1. The league finally got caught trying to give favoraential treatment to Tom Brady once again. Rushing to the line before the defense is set is considered to be sportsman by the NFL when in reality, it’s really the definition of unsportsmanlike and one of the most unsportsmanlike things that can be done. However for the NFL, high fiving your teammate and celebrating is Unsportsmanlike. The NFL has it all backwards. Tom Brady and his teams will do whatever little bending of the rules they can to get any type of competitive advantage. So when you ask certain people why we can’t stand Tom Brady? That’s the reason.

