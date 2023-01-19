Sean Payton’s Panthers interview is on hold

Getty Images

The Panthers were planning to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton for the vacant position in Carolina. For now, that meeting is on hold.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the interview has been postponed following the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes in a boating accident.

Owner David Tepper, his wife Nicole, and other teams officials returned to Charlotte from New York following the incident.

Payton has drawn interest from the Panthers, Broncos, Texans, and Cardinals.