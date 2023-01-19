Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 19, 2023, 6:37 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the move today, a day after declining to answer whether Donatell would return.

“Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” O’Connell said in a statement. “While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team. I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our players and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation.”

The 65-year-old Donatell is a longtime NFL defensive coordinator who will surely have offers if he wants to join another coaching staff, but his one year in Minnesota ended up with a disappointing playoff loss and a pink slip.

13 responses to “Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

  3. KOC is lucky he had someone to throw under the bus. It not like there wasn’t an obvious need to focus on the D before mid-season. Yet the HC and GM didn’t do anything.

  6. Good. Now just supplement the new DC with some talent and maybe the Vikings will be considerably less fraudulent. 😃

  7. This is the least surprising Vikings’ move of the off-season. Good to see the HC act decisively to address the D coordinator position immediately at season’s end. You don’t see that happening on some NFCN teams whose D underperformed all season.

  8. Vikings will be declining. Detroit should continue to get better and Chicago seems to have their house in order now with Justin Fields improving tremendously before his injury, the most cap space in the league and the #1 pick in the upcoming draft (which they should trade for multiple lesser picks). Even Green Bay, assuming Rodgers stays, should be stronger than the Vikes. Unfortunately, this year was a fluke as far as the many close wins are concerned.

  10. Definitely needed to be done. The defense lacks talent and is aging but he did nothing to try to help them succeed. They adjusted nothing all season and offenses just shredded them.

  11. Unfortunately, the Vikings are going to be in a very tough spot throughout the next 3-4 years. Unless, that is, they hit the QB lottery ala KC.

    As a Vikes fan, I also agree that Detroit is primed to have a run the next few years, and honestly, good for them if they do. Detroit can further augment their team with the Stafford pick this year.

