A year after making a disastrous hire, the Jaguars made a great one

Posted by Mike Florio on January 20, 2023, 4:20 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

In 2021, the Jaguars made one of the worst hires in recent NFL history, naming Urban Meyer the team’s head coach. In 2022, the Jaguars made one of the best.

A Super Bowl-winning coach was available, in Doug Pederson. He was a coach who won a championship under unique circumstances. His starting quarterback was lost for the season in December, turning the NFC’s No. 1 seed into an underdog to win it all. But win it all they did, riding Nick Foles to a highly unlikely Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the Patriots.

But only the Jaguars hired Pederson. Others interviewed him. There was never a land rush for his services, however. No Sean Payton-style clamoring. Several teams with openings didn’t even talk to Pederson, including the Texans, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, and Dolphins.

The Broncos, at a minimum, may be wondering what might have been.

After a fast start followed by a sluggish run in the middle of the season, the Jaguars under Pederson found their groove. Coinciding with a collapse by the Titans, Pederson and the Jaguars pushed their way to the front of the AFC South line. Last weekend, they scored one of the  most memorable comebacks in league history to land in the divisional round.

The ride quite possibly ends this week, at Arrowhead Stadium. Unless it doesn’t. Last year, both No. 1 seeds lost in the divisional round. It’s not as rare as you’d assume. The lower seed throws a lucky punch early, catches the favorite flat-footed, and all of a sudden we have a real fight.

Pederson knows what he’s doing. He learned it from Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Now, with the season on the line and an AFC championship berth in the balance, Pederson has a chance to turn the tables on Big Red, and to complete a turnaround even more stunning than Jacksonville’s post-2017 disintegration.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “A year after making a disastrous hire, the Jaguars made a great one

  2. I’m an Eagles fan and thought the team did him wrong firing him after one bad season. I love seeing him doing so well with the Jags.

  3. Good football teams make good coaches more than good coaches make good football teams. Any hall of fame coach in Denver this year would quickly be getting run out of town

  4. I was hoping the Dolphins would have hired him but the Grier/Ross combo thought otherwise….no wonder the team is inept.

  5. “ Several teams with openings didn’t even talk to Pederson, including the Texans, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, and Dolphins.”

    Not a surprise, we as people tend to confuse wealth and job titles with intelligence. And one thing the sports have shown is that being a billionaire dollar owner, team president, and/or general manager does not mean they are the smartest person in the room. Doug Peterson should’ve been a hot commodity. There’s a reason why three of those five teams have been in years of turmoil,.

  7. There are so many self-entitled/self-obsessed people walking around and doing damage to everyone else on the daily like Urban Meyer; it’s pretty sweet when the normal guy comes in and shows everyone how it can and should be done.

  8. Indeed, this is why you correct your head coaching mistakes asap and move on!

    Right Bears, Raiders and Dolphins?

  11. And Sean Payton, with the same number of SB wins (with a HOF QB for more than a decade) is deemed to be worth $20 mil and a first round draft pick. Why???

  12. And yet the Houston Texans under Nick Caserio make back to back (one year each!) hires and Texans dunce, I mean owner, Cal McNair has “full confidence” in Caserio.

    This is the same Caserio that selected Daryl Stingley who played 1 out 3 yrs at LSU, missed 1/2 this season.

    This is the same Caserio that selected Daryl Stingley over Sauce (1st time in 41 yrs a rook CB makes all-pro team) Gardner.

    This is the same Caserio that gave up 3 picks to draft a player who just tore his ACL in John Metchie, didn’t play 1 down this year.

    This is the same Caserio that gave up 3 picks to draft WR Nico Collins, who has played in maybe 1/2 the games in the last 2 yrs.

    Caserio just whizzed away 7 draft picks for guys that don’t play, on a team that needs players literally at every positional group.

    Yet Cal McNair has “full confidence”. It boggles the mind.

  13. The Jaguars are a team on the rise regardless of the outcome of the game tomorrow. Well done Coach Pederson and company.

  14. Not just the super bowl, he also had a big hand in keeping Alex Smith on the positive trajectory Jim Harbaugh set him on. He’s definitely proven to be a successful branch of the Reid tree, not just taking his playbook and trying it elsewhere like Nagy did in Chicago. You could tell he’s added his own spin on things in just last weeks playoff game, as well as his Philly post season run. I’m not rooting for him this week obviously, but every other game of the year I hope he has success.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.