January 20, 2023
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is going for Postseason Win No. 20 tomorrow against the Jaguars.

Reid is currently third all-time among NFL head coaches with 19 postseason wins. Tom Landry is No. 2 with 20, and Bill Belichick is No. 1 with 31. So if the Chiefs win on Saturday, Reid will move into a tie for second with Landry, and only Belichick will have more.

Reid is also attempting to lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth time. Reid also led the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game five times, and getting to a 10th conference championship would also tie Landry for second all-time. Belichick has coached the Patriots to 13 AFC Championship Games.

In addition to Belichick, Landry and Reid, the all-time Top 5 head coaches in postseason wins are Don Shula with 19 and Joe Gibbs with 17.

12 responses to “Andy Reid going for his 20th postseason win; only Bill Belichick has more

  3. So if the Chiefs make it to the AFC Title game, that’s 5 IN A ROW. When do we start saying “give someone else a chance”, you know like many did for that other team?

  4. Unlike BB who can’t win without Brady, Andy has won in the postseason with several QBs.

  6. If Reid ran more and passed less, he would have banked at least 2 or 3 more Lombardi trophies

  8. MortimerInMiami says:
    January 20, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Unlike BB who can’t win without Brady, Andy has won in the postseason with several QBs.

    ————

    Lol. Let’s switch Mahomes with Mac Jones and see how many postseason games Andy wins.

  9. Of the five coaches named above, only two average more than 1 playoff win per season coached: Belichick (1.11) and Gibbs (1.10).

  10. “He should run more and pass less.” “He should manage the clock better.” The man is one of the best to ever do what he does and all the haters can do is criticize.

    Just sad.

  12. Unlike BB who can’t win without Brady, Andy has won in the postseason with several QBs.

    ——-

    He’s a great coach. But he also has five one and dones in the playoffs in 24 years of coaching. His playoff record is 19-16. He has been to 3 SBs and won 1. Two of those appearances and the win were with Mahomes , who is great. Before Mahomes he coached for 20 years and went 12-13 in the playoffs with 1 SB appearance

