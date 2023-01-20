Chiefs fans would like a word with Trevor Lawrence, who doubts the noise level at Arrowhead

Getty Images

The Chiefs have the loudest stadium in the NFL. That’s not opinion, but fact.

Arrowhead Stadium, with a capacity of 76,000, set the Guinness World Record for loudest stadium in the world. They did it not once, but twice. Chiefs fans initially earned a record of 137.6 decibels during a 2013 victory over the Saints. They topped that a year later by registering a 142.2 decibel measurement.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though, doesn’t want to hear it.

“Yeah, I mean, I think obviously, the environment and the atmosphere we’re going to play in is one of, if not the best in the NFL,” Lawrence said this week, via transcripts from the team. “I mean, I can’t imagine it’ll be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly. But that was when we were on defense, not offense. So, we played there earlier in the year, but this is a little different. It’s a playoff game, divisional round, so the stakes are higher. So, I expect them to be even crazier and [have] a more packed stadium. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to go play and make sure you communicate. That’s the one thing. We’ve got to get in and out of the huddle. We’ve got to get to the line of scrimmage so that we have time to communicate because everything naturally takes longer when it’s loud.”

Chiefs players are imploring their fans to reset the record a third time.

“We need to break this 142.2 decibels record this year.. what y’all think?” safety Juan Thornhill tweeted.

The Jaguars played at Arrowhead in Week 10 and lost to the Chiefs 27-17.