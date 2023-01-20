Colts announce interview with Rich Bisaccia for head coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 20, 2023, 1:14 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The wide net the Colts have cast in looking for their next head coach continues to get wider.

Indianapolis announced on Friday that the club has completed an interview with Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia took over as the Raiders interim head coach in 2021 after Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation five games into the season. Las Vegas went 7-5 under Bisaccia, making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2002.

But Bisaccia was not retained, as owner Mark Davis elected to hire Dave Ziegler as G.M. and Josh McDaniels as head coach. The Raiders finished 6-11 this season.

A longtime special teams coach, Bisaccia went on to be the Packers’ coordinator in 2022 and helped the club make improvements in the third phase.

Bisaccia has also coached special teams for the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Cowboys since 2002.

The Colts have expressed interest in over a dozen candidates for their head coaching vacancy, including interim coach Jeff Saturday. The organization announced Saturday completed his interview this week.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Colts announce interview with Rich Bisaccia for head coach

  2. Rough start, but he did a nice job in Green Bay.

    Nixon was some of his best work.

  3. Bisaccia had more wins for the Raiders in 12 games than Dummy McDaniels had in 17. Talk about a major mistake by the Bowlhead owner. He had a chance to correct his error, but instead chose to keep digging with the Josh & Ziggy clown show. I hope Rich gets the job, hires Derek Carr and doubles the Raiders record every season from this point forward.

  7. I do hope he gets the job, he SHOULD be the HC of the Raider but…..as a Denver fan I’m kinda glad he’s not. Good Luck to you coach I hope you get the HC job with the Colts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.