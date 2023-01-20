Colts complete interview with Dan Quinn

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the team completed an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Friday night.

The Colts also interviewed Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Friday. That’s 11 completed interviews for the team.

It was the second interview of the day for Quinn, who also met with the Broncos.

Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-20, going 43-42 in the regular season and 3-2 in the postseason. In Super Bowl LI, the Falcons allowed Tom Brady to rally the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime win.

Quinn has spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys. In 2022, Dallas finished fifth in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed.

The Colts have 14 coaches on their interview list, including interim coach Jeff Saturday who went 1-7 while leading the team in 2022. They are the only team of the five looking for a new head coach not to have interest in former Saints coach Sean Payton.