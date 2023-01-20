Damar Hamlin among five finalists for NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has announced the five finalists for this year’s Alan Page Community Award.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Commanders tackle Charles Leno Jr., Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. All five finalists were weekly Community MVPs during the 2022 season and the winner will be announced during the NFLPA’s press conference during Super Bowl week.

Hamlin was honored in Week 18 after donations to his Christmas toy drive surged to nearly $9 million after he went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Bengals. Jones provided Thanksgiving dinners in Boston and Auburn, Alabama, Leno hosted 25 days of charitable events as part of his Leno Claus initiative, Waller shared his own history of addiction with and assited those who are also battling it, and White honored his late father shortly after his death by providing turkeys and Thanksgiving meal kits in his hometown and in Tampa.

All weekly winners received a $10,000 donation to their foundation or charity of his choice. The winner will receive another $100,000 donation from the NFLPA.