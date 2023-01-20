Eagles elevate Anthony Harris from practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on January 20, 2023, 4:13 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Eagles will be short a defensive back against the Giants on Saturday with Avonte Maddox ruled out due to a toe injury and they added another one to their active roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have elevated veteran safety Anthony Harris from their practice squad.

Harris spent the 2021 season with the Eagles and moved on to the Broncos, but returned to Philly in December after being released. He has not appeared in any games since coming back to the Eagles, but did make three appearances playing on special teams with Denver earlier this year.

Maddox was the only Eagles player with an injury designation for Saturday.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Eagles elevate Anthony Harris from practice squad

  2. Rememberwhen Anthony Harris played one year under the franchise tag? His peak didn’t last long.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.