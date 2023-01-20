Giants elevate Zyon Gilbert, Makai Polk for Saturday’s game

Getty Images

The Giants have made two additions to their roster for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia.

The team announced that cornerback Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Makai Polk have been elevated from the practice squad. They’ll revert back after the divisional round of the playoffs are over.

Gilbert appeared in three regular season games and made one start for the Giants during the regular season. He had 14 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

Polk signed with the Ravens after going undrafted last year and landed on the Giants practice squad in September. He did not make any regular season appearances.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is listed as questionable to play due to a quad injury, but the rest of the Giants active roster is good to go for Saturday night in Philly.