The NFL has offered an update on ticket sales for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta next week.

Should the Chiefs and Bills win in the divisional round, they would meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl because of changes adopted by the league in the wake of the cancelation of Buffalo’s Week 17 game against the Bengals. Tickets went on sale to season ticket holders in Kansas City and Buffalo on Wednesday and the league says they moved quickly.

The league says more than 50.000 tickets have been sold via a plan that would put Bills fans on their team’s side of the field and Chiefs fans on the other. They also say that the teams are still working to provide access to season ticket holders and that they will update availability, if any exists, to the general public in the future.

Any tickets purchased will be refunded if the Bills and Chiefs do not advance this weekend, but the league has already seen that moving the game to a neutral site won’t hurt ticket sales should the league consider going that route again in the future.

15 responses to “NFL announces more than 50,000 tickets sold for neutral site AFC title game

  1. Crap. They’re going to make CCG their own version of college bowl playoffs, aren’t they? NFCCG at the Rose Bowl, AFCCG at the Orange Bowl, etc…

  2. Bengals fans should be thankful for the NFL giving the Bengals players even more edge in this game. If Josh Allen keeps reverting back to ghost of trash Allen, Bengals will win this going away even with a makeshift O-Line.

  3. So Bills get consideration because of a canceled game they where losing from and where about to go down as much as 14-3. Bengals who where beating the Bills and would have taken over the #2 seed get told to go pound sand. With how the Bills have been playing I don’t see them stopping the Bengals that night unless there was an injury. NFL really messed up with this one.

  4. This whole ordeal after the canceled Buffalo Bengal game is a joke!
    2 outdoor teams playing in a dome and now they are putting the fans behind there team so when they cheer it will effect there team more that the opposing team!
    The National Fixed League continues to make questionable decisions!
    I for one am hoping Buffalo and/ or Kansas City loses just so this all blows up on the NFL.

  6. Ruh-roh… Now the Championship games will be neutral site. Give it a decade and London and Frankfurt will have a divisional game each as the league expands the playoff field to 24 teams 🙁

  7. Still working on providing access to season ticket holders ? Wasnt this the FIRST order of business ?

  8. “BuckyBadger says:
    January 20, 2023 at 9:32 am
    So Bills get consideration because of a canceled game they where losing from and where about to go down as much as 14-3. Bengals who where beating the Bills and would have taken over the #2 seed get told to go pound sand. With how the Bills have been playing I don’t see them stopping the Bengals that night unless there was an injury. NFL really messed up with this one.”

    –That’s right, because football games never change in outcome after the first 9 minutes of a game.

  9. These conference championship games will be at neutral fields within the next five years. It’s obvious we’re trending in this direction.

  10. The NFL does not care about season tickets holders. You’re just a number on a macro sheet, and easily replaceable in most markets. They will do what makes more money, generates more publicity, and is given the green light by their sponsors, which aren’t going anywhere. The sooner fans they figure this out, the better off they will be.

  11. I really really hope we get Jags@Bengals instead. I’m tired of hearing about this whole mess.

  12. I agree with Joe Mixon — it’s a slap in the face to already be selling tickets to this game. I’m pulling for Cinci throughout the rest of the playoffs solely because of the way they got shafted by the league due to the unplayed Buffalo game.

  13. NFL will lose fans in they take home conference championship games away.
    A tradition since 1970.

  14. The NFL has had this idea for awhile I bet. They have just been waiting for an opportunity like this to try it out. If it happens they will use this for a future change to where the AFC & NFC Championship games ARE played in a neutral site. It could be difficult to have a good spot every year but they will pump it up like a Super Bowl. This makes it unfair to a #1 seed who makes to the Championship game and loses their home field advantage. It could also mean a lower seed plays 2 HOME playoff games and then could advance to the Championship game against a #1 seed that only played one home playoff game. The #1 does get one less game and a bye which is nice but will be odd having that situation.

  15. How many were bought to actual people and how many were bought by bots, ticket agencies, and scalpers?

