NFL announces more than 50,000 tickets sold for neutral site AFC title game

Getty Images

The NFL has offered an update on ticket sales for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta next week.

Should the Chiefs and Bills win in the divisional round, they would meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl because of changes adopted by the league in the wake of the cancelation of Buffalo’s Week 17 game against the Bengals. Tickets went on sale to season ticket holders in Kansas City and Buffalo on Wednesday and the league says they moved quickly.

The league says more than 50.000 tickets have been sold via a plan that would put Bills fans on their team’s side of the field and Chiefs fans on the other. They also say that the teams are still working to provide access to season ticket holders and that they will update availability, if any exists, to the general public in the future.

Any tickets purchased will be refunded if the Bills and Chiefs do not advance this weekend, but the league has already seen that moving the game to a neutral site won’t hurt ticket sales should the league consider going that route again in the future.