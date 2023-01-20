Titans General Manager Ran Carthon will take time to evaluate Ryan Tannehill, roster

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill missed five games this season, and, when he did play, the Titans were only 6-6. He threw his fewest touchdown passes since his rookie season of 2012.

The Titans have a decision to make at the position.

Despite coach Mike Vrabel endorsing Tannehill as his quarterback, the quarterback has a $36.6 million cap hit and the Titans could save $18 million by cutting him.

New General Manager Ran Carthon said at his introductory news conference that he needs some time to evaluate Tannehill.

“I don’t think that’s fair at this point,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We’re still evaluating the roster. Ryan has been great here. He’s won a lot of football games. I look forward to us winning football games. But I still need more time to evaluate and make those decisions.”

Tannehill, who turns 35 in July, said he “definitely” has “some good years left.”

His past two seasons have been mediocre, with a 17-11 record, 34 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and a 91.5 passer rating. In his defense, the Titans receiving corps suffered with the offseason trade of A.J. Brown and injuries to the offensive line have played a big part in the 80 sacks he has taken the past two seasons.

“This is a quarterback-driven league,” Carthon said. “People are hired and fired every day over that position. I want to spend more time evaluating that position, so I will have my own opinion. Then, Mike and I will confer, and we’ll figure it out.”