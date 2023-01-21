49ers promote Janoris Jenkins, Alex Barrett

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2023, 4:56 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins will be available for the 49ers on Sunday.

Jenkins and defensive lineman Alex Barrett were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. They will revert back after the divisional round game against the Cowboys.

Jenkins signed with the 49ers in November and appeared in the final two games of the regular season. He also appeared in last Saturday’s win over the Seahawks and recorded two tackles while playing 18 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps.

That was the sixth postseason appearance of Jenkins’ career.

Barrett has spent the last two seasons on the 49ers practice squad and has not appeared in a regular season game since 2020.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.