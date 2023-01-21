Bengals promote Isaiah Prince, Nick Bowers for Sunday

Getty Images

The Bengals announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

They have elevated tight end Nick Bowers and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince from the practice squad. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game is over.

Prince played in 15 games for the Bengals last year and he started all four of their playoff games at right tackle. He spent much of this season on injured reserve with an elbow injury and has not played in any games since returning to action.

The Bengals are without left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa this weekend. Right tackle La'el Collins will miss the rest of the season, so Prince provides some depth to the offensive line.

Bowers appeared in two games with the Raiders as an undrafted rookie in 2021 and saw action on special teams. He joined the Bengals practice squad in September of this year and has not played in any games for them.