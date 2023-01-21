Boston Scott scores another TD against Giants, Eagles up 21-0

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2023, 9:14 PM EST
Boston Scott is up to 11 touchdowns against the Giants.

Scott scored 10 touchdowns in eight regular season games against the Eagles’ NFC East rivals and he’s up to one in the postseason in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game. Scott plunged in from three yards to cap a nine-play, 63-yard drive and put the Eagles up 21-0 with 7:29 left to play in the first half.

The Eagles have overwhelmed the Giants in all facets of the game thus far and Scott’s touchdown came on a drive fueled by the running game. Miles Sanders ran six times for 43 yards to open the drive and Jalen Hurts had a seven-yard run to keep things rolling from there.

Hurts now has 23 yards on five carries and is 8-of-10 for 99 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Should the Eagles keep rolling the way they have through a quarter and a half, he may be in a baseball cap for the final minutes of this one.

10 responses to “Boston Scott scores another TD against Giants, Eagles up 21-0

  2. Is Daboll still hands down coach of the year? The Eagles are really good but this Giants team doesn’t look up to the task.

  4. Giants look like they’re just happy to be here. The offensive play calling has been terrible.

  5. In the the season of the big comebacks, this game is…

    Yeah, it’s over.
    Eagles aren’t the Colts or Chargers.
    This is just a thoroughly dominating performance.

  6. Remember when Wink fired up Burrow to the tune of about 1,000 yards last year? Felt real good to put my free Ohio bet down on Boston Scott anytime TD after Wink opened his mouth again this week.

  7. Um, the strategy to rest players in week 18 is backfiring.
    I’ll never understand that. Why would you not want to knock off the #1 seed?

  8. nagyisterrible says:
    January 21, 2023 at 9:18 pm
    Giants look like they’re just happy to be here. The offensive play calling has been terrible.

    ————————————————————————-

    I disagree. They are just getting dominated. Simple as that.

  9. Laat week, the Vikings made Daniel Jones look like a Patrick Mahomes. This week, the Eagles are making him look like Nathan Peterman.

  10. Wow Simms was so right! The Eagles are basically the same whether they have Hurts or Minshew under center. No better analyst in the business.

