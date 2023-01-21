Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2023, 7:34 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
Death, taxes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City beat Jacksonville 27-20 today in the divisional round, advancing to the AFC Championship for the fifth consecutive season.

It was an impressive performance by the Chiefs especially because Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter. He was replaced by Chad Henne in the second quarter and then returned in the second half. Mahomes played fairly well down the stretch, but was obviously hobbling, and his status for the AFC Championship Game will be one of the biggest stories in the NFL in the week ahead.

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne did an impressive job running the offense while Mahomes was out, leading a 98-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Henne to Travis Kelce. But the Chiefs badly want Mahomes to be ready to go next week.

For the Jaguars, it brings to an end a season in which they had one of the most impressive turnarounds in NFL history: Last year they had the worst record in the NFL, and this year they made it to the divisional round of the playoffs.

But that turnaround ended today with two costly fourth quarter turnovers, a Jamal Agnew fumble deep in Chiefs territory, and a Trevor Lawrence interception to Jaylen Watson that ended the Jaguars’ last, best chance of a comeback.

Now Kansas City’s attention turns to Sunday’s Bengals-Bills game. If the Bengals win, the AFC Championship Game will be in Kansas City. If the Bills win, the game will be on a neutral field in Atlanta. Either way, the biggest question is whether or not Mahomes will play, and whether he’ll be at or near 100 percent healthy.

34 responses to "Chiefs advance to fifth straight AFC Championship Game with win over Jaguars

  1. Fumbles:
    Jaguars 1
    Chiefs 0

    Interceptions:
    Jaguars 1
    Chiefs 0

    Sacks:
    Jaguars 0
    Chiefs 2

    Penalties:
    Jaguars 5-40 yards
    Chiefs 3-30 yards

    That’s the tale of the tape

    Congrats to the Chiefs for a 5th straight AFC championship appearance

  2. Betting moneyline on the Jags when Mahomes throw down his jacket and headed for the locker room was not the smartest move I’ve ever made.

  4. Y’all lost to a one legged mahomes and a 98yard td drive by Chad Henne, keep the crying about the refs to a min. Maybe try throwing the ball more then 5 yards and not get away from the run game that was shredding the chiefs.

  5. Trevor Lawrence is him. Good game and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing this matchup time and time again in the future.

  6. Good game, Trevor was good for first divisional. Great season for Jags.

    Butker won’t make headlines, but he most certainly saved TDand was clutch on kicks. Difference in game.

  9. Of course they did. Rodg wasn’t going to have it any other way. That’s ok. Daddy will be there soon Patrick. Right after he ends the Bills season.

  11. Turnover machine Lawrence and another fumble cost the Jags. Why I no longer watch them. Too predictable.

  14. reavers99 says:
    January 21, 2023 at 7:37 pm
    The refs will get a nice bonus for helping the Cheifs win!!

    —————-

    Man, never realized the refs could cause a Jags player to fumble it, untouched, inside the KC 5.

    I know all the Alex Jones-types were getting ready to tell us how that fumble was orchestrated so KC would cover, but given the FG at the end I’m sure they’re editing their comments to tell us that THAT was orchestrated so the Chiefs WOULDN’T cover.

    At the end of the day, the “league is rigged” crowd will blame any and all outcomes out some mass conspiracy, because they lead sad lives.

  15. I’ve been a Chiefs fan for 50 years, and I know other fans hate it when one team gets a lot of attention, but I waited 50 years for this sort of rare dominance. I’m a spoiled fan and I know it. Bills, Bengals, Jags, Chiefs, Chargers will be in the mix for next decade.

  16. The jags did not deserve to win this game. Horrible effort no running game and never thrwoing it down field maybe 2-3 times and then the receivers dropped it. Congrats to the Chiefs. They were the better team not by much but the good teams always find a way to win.

  17. 1812tanker says:
    January 21, 2023 at 7:40 pm
    Of course they did. Rodg wasn’t going to have it any other way. That’s ok. Daddy will be there soon Patrick. Right after he ends the Bills season.

    ——————

    You’ve been telling us for 3 weeks that “Rodg” (which doesn’t make sense, given the fact his name is Roger, not Rodger) has been orchestrating an Allen/Mahomes rematch. Are you changing your tune? Or are you just commenting different things to cover all your bases so you can say “TOLD YOU SO!” no matter what happens tomorrow?

  18. Lawrence made great strides this year. Now if the fan base can quit blaming their loses on the refs.

  19. Chiefs played better and deserved to win for sure, but some atrocious calls against the Jags and missed against the Chiefs. The roughing call on Jax was bogus, the helmet to helmet against Lawrence wasn’t called. On the play the Jags got called hands to the face (which did happen), JuJu also pushed off something fierce. It didn’t change the outcome, but it sure helped.

  22. Kelce was nuts today. Chiefs weren’t going downfield at all but he was grabbing everything near him in the short passing game. I would have blitzed the hell out of Mahomes and doubled Kelce.

  24. One legged Mahomes > Trevor Lawrence

    BTW – quit with the refs stuff… you look like a fool

  25. sadchiefsfan says:
    January 21, 2023 at 7:44 pm
    I’ve been a Chiefs fan for 50 years, and I know other fans hate it when one team gets a lot of attention, but I waited 50 years for this sort of rare dominance. I’m a spoiled fan and I know it. Bills, Bengals, Jags, Chiefs, Chargers will be in the mix for next decade.

    ——————

    All true except the Chargers bit

  27. That was not an impressive performance by the Cheifs! They look average and if it wasn’t for the refs they would have lost this! And neutral site for championship games is a must as playing at Arrowhead is the worse such a terrible stadium. For good games need to be played in domes!

  28. The Jags had chances. They will be back. Lawrence is learning. It’s his second year (really his first because … Urban) and they leaned on him hard. Henne was money (unlike when he was at TSUN losing to the Buckeyes every year back in the … was it the 90s? Seems like it was). The Chiefs D stepped up in a few key spots but they give up too many plays. Rehab that ankle, Patrick!

  29. Just a quick bit of logic for all you NFL is rigged morons. If it was rigged the cowboys would be in the superbowl at least every other year. Please stop. You all just sound ridiculous

  31. I know if 32 teams were starting today all 32 would pick Mahomes number one. Who would be number two?

  33. Man, never realized the refs could cause a Jags player to fumble it, untouched, inside the KC 5.

    I know all the Alex Jones-types were getting ready to tell us how that fumble was orchestrated so KC would cover, but given the FG at the end I’m sure they’re editing their comments to tell us that THAT was orchestrated so the Chiefs WOULDN’T cover.

    At the end of the day, the “league is rigged” crowd will blame any and all outcomes out some mass conspiracy, because they lead sad lives.

    ———————

    Need to look at the first half when the Cheifs Oline holds on each snap then there is Chris Jones roughing the pass no calls! The fumble and interception happen as a cause to the refs ignoring Cheifs infringement! The refs are the only reason the Cheifs beat the Broncos twice!!

  34. Jags had no business even being in the game, they are not a playoff team. Chiefs are going to be schooled by either the Bills or Bengals.

