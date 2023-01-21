Chiefs lead 17-10 at halftime with Patrick Mahomes injured

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2023, 5:54 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

A Patrick Mahomes injury would seem to be a disaster for the Chiefs, but so far they’ve withstood it.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter, but Kansas City still leads Jacksonville 17-10 at halftime.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson noted at halftime that his team has experience with second-half comebacks.

“It’s right where we want to be, being down at half,” Pederson joked during the on-air interview on NBC.

A comeback will be a lot more feasible for the Jaguars if Chad Henne has to go the rest of the way for the Chiefs.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Chiefs lead 17-10 at halftime with Patrick Mahomes injured

  1. Jax really blew opps by getting penalty & sack to be out of FG range. Then Kirk drops 50 yder. Can’t miss opps like that vs Chiefs. Henne s/b enough to win this gm.

  3. The more I watch the Mahomes injury the more it looks intentional. Same dude with the cheap shot on Henne too.

  4. I’ll tell you NFL doesn’t like to hide anything anymore like the completely obvious help they’re handing down

  5. Not complaining about the no call because I prefer 1995-2010 style of play but on Mahomes injury that was clear helmet to helmet contact. Could be argued as launching based on other calls this year.

  6. KC looks even more impressive considering how they are playing with Mahomes out. Their defense is better than people realize and their offense is better than people realize even without Mahomes. If they hold on and win and PM’s injury doesn’t prevent him from returning next week that’s a scary thought for their AFC opponent and potential Super-Bowl opponent. Was hoping the 49ers finally win the Big one again, but KC is as good as any team. Would hate to see them lose to KC again.

  8. rabbi187 says:
    January 21, 2023 at 5:59 pm
    The more I watch the Mahomes injury the more it looks intentional. Same dude with the cheap shot on Henne too.

    ////////////////

    KC version of tb6

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.