Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2023, 1:27 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet.

Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.

“Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened. It’s the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I’m choosing to move on and give our next city our best,” Carr wrote.

Still, by saying he won’t “tell the whole truth,” Carr is implying that there’s a whole truth that hasn’t been told about what went wrong last year, which was the Raiders’ first year with Josh McDaniels as head coach in addition to being Carr’s last year with the franchise he once said he would never leave.

54 responses to “Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on

  1. Weird, Carr’s had several coaches and he seems to think “last year” was the problem.

  9. Derek Carr can be a Kirk Cousins / Alex Smith / Ryan Tannehill type QB for somebody. Probably an upgrade, but no rings.

  10. DC has to be the softest starting caliber QB in the past 5 years and one of the most losing, to be public with those feelings is quite embarrassing and telling at the same time. I’m glad we’ve moved in from him, he’s become annoying.

  17. Carr threw all of those interceptions last year, and the year before that, and the years before that, so there’s one truth I don’t need to hear from anyone about

  19. Derek, your story is the leader of a losing franchise over 9 years. There, you happy now? I said it for you. As a Raiders fan, I happy to see you go. Don’t let the down hit you on the way out!

  22. This shouldn’t be mistaken for class. This sounds more like a disgruntled ex-employee needing to tell someone, anyone something.

    No one cares. You are no longer the Raiders QB. You’ve been paid 100+ million dollars and you failed. Take the blame, take the big payday you’ve received and go con someone else. Good riddance Ned Flanders.

  23. He either wants to get paid or have Oprah Winfey interview him so she can make him into a sympathetic figure.

  24. The Raiders have one of the worst team owners in the NFL. Derek Carr does not need to say anything.

  25. The Raiders don’t even have a hometown they have like 7, and Josh McDaniels sucks at coaching.

  26. I’m guessing he’s taking a lesson from Harry and Meghan as to what NOT to do. Wise move on his part.

  28. Classy guy working for a classless owner. Never been a favorite as a player, but guys like that deserve a shot to play for a better organization. That’s not a slight to the their fan base. But Mark Davis is a hot mess.

  29. I bet if the Raiders leak a bunch of negative comments, he’ll change his tune. Yet not every organization backstabs its players like the Browns do.

  31. No, please don’t go….come back! We love having you lead the bottom dweller franchise of the AFCW!

  32. He has always been a class act, that isn’t disputed. But he kinda said it wasn’t his fault by saying what he did about truth coming out. Saying Carr can never win a ring is ridiculous. TEAMS win SuperBowl not QBs. Look at the history of SuperBowl winners. Yes, some great QBs have won when they had great teams behind them. Is Phil Simms, Trent Dilfer, Nick Foles, Mark Rypien, Jim McMann, Doug Williams, ect better QBs then Jim Kelly and Dan Marino? I would take Derek Carr over every QB I named that won a ring..

  33. Stand up guy. Too bad the raiders couldn’t experience consistency while they had a great QB.

  34. A sad end to his career with my Raiders. Mark Davis ruined the team by hiring the little weasel McDaniels. Carr is a great QB top 15 of the league right now for sure a lot of teams he would be a great improvement over who’s starting now.

  37. Always been a pros pro. Wish you the best.

    But please, tell your moronic brother David to shut his mouth. He comes across as an unprofessional homer and has no place as a media personality.

  38. We’ll hear all about within minutes of the ink drying when he signs a contract somewhere else.

  39. Derek won’t climb the pocket. On the rare times he does, receivers are wide open. It’s time for the Raiders to move on.

  41. For those that don’t recall… Derek has always been a “Me Against the World” guy.
    Did he really have to post a statement like that on Twitter… or could he have just let sleeping dogs lie?

  42. Never been a David Carr fan; the arrogance of referencing “the whole truth” only adds to my sense of him. Hoping that my beloved team goes with Sam Howell instead of entertaining the thought of this or any other high priced veteran.

  44. Can promise you Raiders fans you won’t have someone better than him at qb next year

  46. Tom Brady says:
    January 21, 2023 at 1:51 pm
    If you want to know what went wrong just revisit McDaniels’ tenure in Denver
    —————————————————
    Really? Justin Herbert’s rookie year is comparable to Carr’s best year in nine. Yeah, McDaniels.

  48. My two cents: it’s McDaniels.

    Admittedly Carr has been through a whole swath of coaching staffs and this is the one he just can’t go on with. It says a LOT. Plus, bringing the “Patriot Way” to the team that for all intents and purposes started the “Patriot Way” a couple decades ago in the playoffs, I’m sure Al is wanting to slap his son from the great beyond right now.

  49. Great guy mediocre nfl qb. With his limited skills he needs to be quiet and move on to get a second chance with another team

  50. On the one hand:
    – 32nd ranked defense over the last 9 years
    – Constant coaching carousel
    – Poor drafting that entire time except 2014 (Mack & Carr) and some late-round gems by Mayock (Crosby, Renfrow, Hobbs)
    – Additional off-field distractions, aside from coaching carousel included: changing cities; great coach let go because of un-woke private emails from years prior; top WR killed someone drunk driving midseason.
    – Constantly disparaged by clueless fans who don’t understand football is a TEAM sport.

    On the other hand:
    – Class act QB who holds every meaningful franchise passing record.
    – One of the most clutch, comeback QBs of this era.
    – Would have been MVP in 2016 if not for injury. Finished 3rd in voting.
    – One of the best arm talents/pure passers of this generation.
    – Multi-time Pro Bowler and player-voted NFL Top 100 player.
    – Behind only Manning, Brady and Rodgers in seasons with 4,000+ yards passing and sub-10 INTs.

    Carr was too good for the Raiders.

  51. if Rich Bisaccia gets the Colts job (or not) that would be a good spot for Carr to land. Best of Luck to ya.

  52. I think the Dolphins should give him a look.Tua is questionable for next season.Skylar would be a better option than Teddy without a doubt.

  53. What can he say that we don’t already know? The guy couldn’t win games! Career winning percentage below .500. No divisional titles. One playoff game in nine years, a loss. Choke plays in big moments………..should I continue? When you suck you get benched, plain and simple. I’m surprised the Raiders kept him this long. Good luck Carrwreck Man.

