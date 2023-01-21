Eagles dominate in first half, lead Giants 28-0

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2023, 9:40 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles are well on their way to hosting the NFC Championship Game.

Everything went their way in the first half of Saturday night’s game against the Giants. Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another while the Eagles defense shut down Daniel Jones and the Giants offense en route to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Hurts looks much closer to his pre-shoulder injury form than he did in the Week 18 game between the two teams. He is 12-of-17 for 118 yards through the air and he’s run seven times for 31 yards at the helm of an Eagles offense that has totally overwhelmed the Giants.

Miles Sanders has run 13 times for 75 yards, Kenneth Gainwell has three carries for 22 yards and Boston Scott ran for a touchdown. Scott now has 11 touchdowns in nine career games against the Giants.

The Giants have picked up just 64 yards as their offense has carried over zero momentum from last Sunday’s win in Minnesota. They’ll need to find something that works in halftime or the second half will be an extended celebration at Lincoln Financial Field.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Eagles dominate in first half, lead Giants 28-0

  5. Giants 3rd stringers gave the Eagles a better game. And all you media types were dumb enough to buy in to the Giants hype.

  6. But….but….I thought the Eagles were frauds and the Giants were going to expose them?!

  9. WOW! this is really a beat down I heard a lot of media folks saying the Giants had a good chance for the upset. Time to go to bed early i guess this one is over. Not like the Chargers letting them come back. Eagles look like nobody can even score on them.

  10. Giants had won only 3 of their previous 9 games heading into this one, yet, because of their showing against the fraud Vikings, everyone had them making this a close game (or even winning). They will finish the season 3-6-1, having been completely dominated by a division rival in their biggest game of the season.

    Is this what progress looks like?

  13. Reality check for all those Giants fans from last week. Any team would look like a contender when the defense they were facing was almost last in the league.

  20. Why would anyone think the Giants were that good? Because they went through the Vikings putrid defense? The Vikings made everyone look good the last half of the season. Mediocre QB’s had great games against the Viking. Including a very mediocre Daniel Jones, twice. What is Barkley going to say after this game, I can’t wait to see them again next season?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.