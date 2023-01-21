Eagles out to quick 7-0 lead

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ right shoulder looked pretty good on his first throw of Saturday night’s game against the Giants.

Hurts found wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 40-yard gain on the team’s second snap of the contest. That play moved the Eagles inside the Giants’ 35-yard-line and a third-down strike to A.J. Brown picked up another first down for the home team.

The Eagles faced another third down after a pair of Hurts runs and tight end Dallas Goedert made a one-handed grab on a pass near the sideline before turning upfield. Goedert ran through a tackle and scored a 16-yard touchdown on the play.

Jake Elliott‘s extra point extended the Eagles lead to 7-0 with just over 10 minutes to play in the first quarter.

