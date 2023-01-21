Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2023, 11:24 AM EST
Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t.

“Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

Reed’s relationship with Bethune-Cookman became rocky almost immediately, with Reed complaining publicly about issues ranging from the school’s athletic facilities not being good enough to his office not being cleaned before he arrived to start work.

Reed doesn’t have much coaching experience, having spent just one year as assistant defensive backs coach with the Bills as well as spending the last couple of years in administrative roles at his alma mater, Miami. But he’s a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Bethune-Cookman hoped he would bring the same kind of success that Deion Sanders brought to Jackson State. Instead, Reed’s tenure is over in less than a month.

8 responses to “Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all

  2. Sounds like he made unreasonable demands without accomplishing anything first. Start the job and start winning before demanding resources that are directly taken from academics. Sorry Ed but you’ve handled this almost as unprofessionally as Lamar.

  3. Don’t think it’s easy just because Deion Sanders can do it. It’s hard work 24/7/365. Deion is on a mission. There’s only been one Deion Sanders, and he’s never been second best at anything.

  4. Sounds like Bethune Cookman changed their mind. Sure his instagram tirade was all they needed to come to that decision.

  5. Sounds like the College told Reed it would get taken care of and Reed wanted it in writing. Good for Reed for backing out if they were trying to mislead him. Deion has also been successful because the schools endorsing him have also gone all in with the $$. Let us not forget Colorado is still trying to gather all the money promised to Deion.

  6. Ed Reed isn’t the same kind of man as Dieon Sanders. Sanders knew what he was up against and he did is job while contributing his own money on a few occasions. It feels like Reed’s intentions were not genuine or his perspective about helping is severely flawed.

  8. Why would anyone think the school powers would want to ratify a contract written on Reed’s term after that video of him whining and complaining about the school came out.

    He did this to himself

