Joey Bosa fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, critcism of officials

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2023, 4:19 PM EST
USA Today Sports

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa‘s actions on and off the field last weekend have resulted in fines from the NFL.

Bosa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct twice during last Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. The first flag came after he said something to an official and the second came when he threw his helmet to the ground because he felt officials missed penalties by Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor on a Christian Kirk touchdown. The Jaguars went for two after the penalty and got it, which helped set the stage for their game-winning field goal.

A day after the game, Bosa went off on the game’s officials while speaking to reporters from the team’s facility.

The NFL fined Bosa a total $55,546 in response to all of his outbursts.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Joey Bosa fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, critcism of officials

  8. Bosa is a punk who even more then (in over his head…coach) Staley…cost the Bolts the game.

  12. First, let’s acknowledge Bosa is an idiot for his antics that cost the team a win. Inexcusable.

    Second, what a lame pos the NFL is that they can’t allow free speech, take some (well deserved) criticism every now and then.

    Third, players can blame themselves for not addressing this topic in collective bargaining.

  15. Because it’s the official’s fault that he lined up offsides and later threw a fit because they didn’t get a call. Try looking in the mirror and controlling what you can control.

  17. Isn’t interesting that those who clamor about “free speech” seem to lack any understanding of its meaning?

  18. Idk why everyone is going crazy about the 2 point conversion. Peterson went for 2 after their 3rd td for no reason. Poor coaching led to a bone headed play leading to a great audible by Trevor.

  19. Yet another fine that is larger than Quay Walker pushing the trainer who was on the field to help the injured. So it’s better to target the innocent than to question the league… Noted.

  21. Refs make bad calls sometimes. And i don’t mind calling them out for doing a poor job. But acting like they were out to get him and were malicious was weak.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.