Patrick Mahomes: I'll be good to go next week

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2023, 7:45 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he has no doubt he’ll play in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes said on NBC after injuring his ankle against the Jaguars that X-rays were negative and he’s confident he can play through the injury.

“They haven’t diagnosed anything yet, but I’ll be good to go,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes credited his teammates for coming through on a day when he was less than 100 percent healthy.

“It’s a credit to the guys around me. Our offensive line kept me clean in the pocket, knowing I couldn’t move,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he never wanted to leave the game but that the coaching and medical staffs told him he had to have the ankle examined during the second quarter. He’ll surely undergo plenty more tests in the week ahead, but he has no doubt where he’ll be on Conference Championship Sunday.

8 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: I’ll be good to go next week

  1. Lamar getting roasted on Twitter after Mahomes wanted to play on and balled with 1 leg and threw TDs.

  4. Great win for the Kansas City Racists, No, not one Native American was offended, by your name, field name, drum, war paint,or chant during the game. Other teams can not even own a feather but yet you roll on with media love. May the next team crush you and the Natives have you cursed for the future cause we all can not stand anymore of the racism or Chris Collinsworth salivating over #15 Kermit the Frog.

  5. Given the reaction to my comment in the first half, 70% of fans would have already put Mahomes on the shelf for the season. Luckily Mahomes, Reid, and the Chiefs have more competitive fire that all that. Gutsy game by Mahomes, and I would expect nothing less from a player in any sport who desires to be thought of among the greats. Great players fight through injury and adversity in the critical games and moments. They do not sit on the bench dreaming of the next paycheck or the following preseason. That is not what inspires people.

  7. A lot of credit to Henne. He was more than adequate in Mahomes absence. Great job by him, by the other Chiefs players, and the coaching staff. Those 7 points came in pretty handy!

  8. Props to mahomes for playing through an ankle injury that looked as painful as a broken ankle.

    Shame on the jaguars defense for allowing henne to march down the field. And shame on the jags play calling. For a team that said they had nothing to lose, half your plays were unaggressive screens that went nowhere.

