Patrick Mahomes injured but stays in game

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a lower leg injury late in the first quarter today against the Jaguars.

Mahomes got his leg rolled up by Jaguars linebacker Arden Key and got up in a lot of pain. He hobbled around for a minute and the Chiefs called timeout to give him some time.

Mahomes then decided to stay in the game and handed off twice and completed a pass, at which point the first quarter ended. Trainers taped his ankle between quarters, and Mahomes continued to play in the second quarter, having not missed a play. But it was clear that the injury was bothering him.

Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, and if he’s not 100 percent healthy, that deals an enormous blow to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes. Mahomes is in the game, but his injury bears monitoring, for the rest of this game and for as long as the Chiefs’ postseason run continues.

The drive on which Mahomes got hurt ended with a Harrison Butker field goal that gave the Chiefs a 10-7 lead.