Patrick Mahomes questionable with ankle injury, Chad Henne leads TD drive

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2023, 5:34 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The NFL’s most valuable player is currently standing on the sideline.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter today against the Jaguars. He managed to stay in the game for a few plays before exiting and being replaced by Chad Henne.

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes is questionable to return. Mahomes looked angry that coach Andy Reid and the medical staff were keeping him on the sideline, indicating that Mahomes thinks he’s healthy enough to play but the team doctors say otherwise.

The good news for the Chiefs is that Henne’s first drive was an outstanding one, with the Chiefs marching down the field 98 yards on 12 plays and scoring on a touchdown pass from Henne to Travis Kelce to increase their lead to 17-7 before halftime.

11 responses to “Patrick Mahomes questionable with ankle injury, Chad Henne leads TD drive

  1. Chris Collinsworth AMAZED thst Chad Henne, a fifteen year pro QB, can effectively run the KC offense. Give me a break.

  3. Andy Reid made the right decision, don’t lose faith KC, Andy knows how to scheme, he’s had a lot of success with multiple QBs through his coaching career, plus you still have a great team all around

  7. The entire team is playing with a heightened sense of urgency with Mahomes out. Offensive line, running backs, receivers, entire defense.

  8. Turned it off. Multiple holds by the Chiefs uncalled and the ridiculous roughing the passer penalty. NFL already decided the outcome

  9. I think he hurt his knee on the play. I’m amazed he didn’t tear a ligament it was some awkward tackle.

  10. For those that criticize QBs who use their legs as a weapon, there’s no evidence that passing from the pocket results in less injuries. Manning, rivers, and Big Ben were equally broken down after 17-18 years.

