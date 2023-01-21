Patrick Mahomes questionable with ankle injury, Chad Henne leads TD drive

Getty Images

The NFL’s most valuable player is currently standing on the sideline.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter today against the Jaguars. He managed to stay in the game for a few plays before exiting and being replaced by Chad Henne.

The Chiefs announced that Mahomes is questionable to return. Mahomes looked angry that coach Andy Reid and the medical staff were keeping him on the sideline, indicating that Mahomes thinks he’s healthy enough to play but the team doctors say otherwise.

The good news for the Chiefs is that Henne’s first drive was an outstanding one, with the Chiefs marching down the field 98 yards on 12 plays and scoring on a touchdown pass from Henne to Travis Kelce to increase their lead to 17-7 before halftime.