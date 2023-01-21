Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce take Chiefs to early lead over Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2023, 4:49 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs’ offense made it look too easy on their opening possession.

Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown pass that gave Kansas City an early 7-0 lead over Jacksonville in today’s divisional round matchup, and if the first drive was any indication, it’s going to be a long day for the Jaguars.

This was the 12th time that Mahomes and Kelce have connected for a postseason touchdown pass, tying Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the second-most in NFL history. Only Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, with 15, have more.

The Jaguars went three-and-out on their opening possession. Trevor Lawrence is going to need to get things going in a hurry for the Jaguars to have any chance.

  2. Mahomes is something special and a lot of fun to watch. Hoping this injury isn’t serious.

