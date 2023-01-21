Report: Cardinals to hire Dave Sears as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

The Cardinals hired a new General Manager this week and Monti Ossenfort has reportedly chosen a lieutenant to join him in the organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are hiring Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears as their assistant G.M.

Sears joined the Lions as a scout in 2007 and moved to the director of college scouting role in 2019. He worked for Houston and Washington before making his way to Detroit.

The moves in the Cardinals front office this week could lead to other changes. The team interviewed vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson for the G.M. job and the choice of Ossenfort and Sears to head up the personnel department may signal a larger shift in direction in Arizona.