Saints want more than a first-round pick for Sean Payton

January 21, 2023
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by rule players can’t be part of the transaction between teams for rights to a coach whose contract has not expired.

The price will be even higher if Carolina becomes the chosen destination.

Payton has interviewed with the Broncos and Texans. He’s due to interview with the Panthers on Monday. The Cardinals had expressed interest; the desire to hire a G.M. possible has derailed that potential destination.

The teams that have received permission to talk to Payton are generally aware of the expectations for compensation. And it’s generally believed that, once Payton picks a new team, everyone will be reasonable when it comes to working out a deal for compensation.

Payton has made it clear he’ll return to coaching, eventually. We reported last week that it’s a 50/50 proposition as to whether he takes another job this year or next year. If he waits, however, he’ll miss out on a full season of a salary expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million.

  1. So do people fans and pundits and talking heads remember this bum was suspended for a year for his role in players getting bounties to take guys out of the game. Remember when Kurt Warner played the saints. Got crushed. I don’t think he should be able to coach in the nfl. Again.

  2. So do people fans and pundits and talking heads remember this bum was suspended for a year for his role in players getting bounties to take guys out of the game. To hurt them. Ruin their careers. Remember when Kurt Warner played the saints. Got crushed. I don’t think he should be able to coach in the nfl. Again.

  4. I have a hard time believing the Panthers would give up the 9th overall pick for Payton, and if I’m the Saints I want that plus next year’s 3rd at least in order to trade his rights to a division rival. Difficult for me to see that working out. So it’s likely Denver…but who knows? Maybe he stays out another season…

  6. Players technically could be traded in a separate trade even though it’s not directly part of the deal for the coach.

  7. A First Round pick plus is entirely too much compensation to give up for a coach especially not knowing whether or not Payton is as good a coach without Brees as Belichick is without Brady.

  8. Calm down, Sean Powers. Can’t blame the Saints for seeking max leverage in this situation. It’s simple, and good, strategy execution. Payton is a high value individual.

  9. Any team that does this is very dumb. He isnt even a good coach. Not elite by any stretch of the imagination. The record doesnt lie. 1 Super Bowl with HOF drew brees is under achieving big time.

  10. Yep I knew everyone was talking out of their backsides.

    Nope did quit on that franchise and want to come back a year later. The saints should get as much as possible out of him..

    I don’t care really as a saints fan if he goes to the Panthers everyone in the building knows his scheme inside and out. Hell he runs the west coast offense that is run by everyone else.

  11. He quit on the Saints and left them in salary cap hell. They are $58 mil over the cap already for next year after all the awful contracts he had his hands all over. Without a stud QB and no cap room he knew he couldn’t rebuild otherwise why does he suddenly want to coach again.

  13. They will end up settling for less. Payton has the leverage with a nice television deal. So the Saints will have to lower their asking price.

