Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2023, 7:40 AM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay.

NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that he had played his last game in Tampa Bay.

One player said, “I’d be surprised if he’s back.” Another said, “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”

That, of course, doesn’t mean Brady is retiring. It’s possible that he’ll sign with another team in free agency and seek an eighth Super Bowl ring a year from now, at the age of 46.

Another Super Bowl ring will be Brady’s primary motivation if he does decide to return, and given the way the aging Buccaneers roster played last season, it’s easy to see why he wouldn’t think Tampa Bay is the best place for him to win another title.

29 responses to “Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay

  2. He’s a free agent, the team had a disappointing season in a weak division, there isn’t a stellar returning cast, and the coaching staff is up in the air. Did anything actually expect that Brady would return to Tampa? Unless he chooses to retire, of course Brady’s going to pick a team that he thinks has a great coach and excellent players but is missing a solid QB.

  3. TB12’s life over the last year has been one big soap opera.
    His own father stated years ago…
    “it won’t end well”
    Boy was he right!

  4. It stands to reason that Tom Brady will wait for Super Bowl week to start talking to the press so more eyes are on him rather than the two teams.

  7. I think I speak for the majority of fans when I say …. It’s time for Brady to go. He’ll undoubtedly get a job announcing which will lead to fans everywhere watching the games with volume down.

  8. If he wants another Super Bowl he’ll have to be carried to it by an elite team. A Dilfer-type situation. Don’t think there’s a team like that looking for a QB.

    On the other hand it’s always possible he has some more cheating tricks up his sleeve.

  9. A Super Bowl title and two additional playoff appearances for the Bucs. I’d say Tampa did ok with Brady.

  11. Pretty much all the contenders are set with a young QB. Go away Tammy, we’re tired of you and you’re be becoming a joke trying to hold onto glory

  12. Even the Bucs players know that Tom Brady is nothing but a nice little system QB with a little arm who proved the season that he’s just one of many QBs who are nothing without elite coaching. Losing record without Bill and Bruce.

    There’s no point talking about Tommy’s playoff appearance. He didn’t belong there and proved it so as far as I’m concerned there was no playoff appearance at all. Losing record without elite coaching. That’s it.

  13. It’s time to hang’em up Tom. TB12 fatigue is growing. There’s an old saying “you’re a good show, if you don’t stay on too long”.

  14. He can come to Buffalo and back-up Allen. Otherwise there are plenty of contenders to that need backup QBs.

  16. Brady Quinn made some remarks about a conflict between Brady and Leftwich last season over game planning. Some people think those 2 are tied to each other. It seems everything is plausible and equally hard to believe. Case in point, Bowles was said not to have the authority to fire Leftwich but a few days later, Leftwich was dismissed.

  20. I recall folks saying the Leftwich firing as being something Brady asked for. I think Brady isn’t asking for anything because he’s leaving and the team knows that, and so any moves we see are them preparing for life after Brady, in this case probably feeling Leftwich wasn’t going to fit that.

  23. Wow I thought Aaron Rodgers articles brought out the crazies but it’s like Twitter threw up in here.

    Brady has provided us with many great moments over the last 20+ years and I for one will be sorry to see that era end, when it does.

  29. It’s always hilarious to me when commenters insist that Brady is washed up, is just a system QB, should retire, etc., as if their opinions are relevant. All that matters is whether Brady wants to play and can make a deal with a team. And if that happens, that means the assessments of experts don’t align with the negative nellies–kind of like what happened when Brady joined the Bucs.

