Tom Brady fined $16,444 for attempted trip of Malik Hooker

A dismal final game of the season for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wound up costing him some money.

Brady has been fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness for a sliding attempt to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during last Monday’s 31-14 Cowboys win.

Hooker was returning a fumble by Bucs wideout Chris Godwin when Brady slid at him from behind in an attempt to trip Hooker up. Hooker wound up being tackled at around the same point.

Brady was also fined for kicking at Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the regular season.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jense was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the same play. He was fined $8,333.33 for that infraction.