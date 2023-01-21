Tom Brady fined $16,444 for attempted trip of Malik Hooker

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2023, 4:30 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

A dismal final game of the season for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wound up costing him some money.

Brady has been fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness for a sliding attempt to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during last Monday’s 31-14 Cowboys win.

Hooker was returning a fumble by Bucs wideout Chris Godwin when Brady slid at him from behind in an attempt to trip Hooker up. Hooker wound up being tackled at around the same point.

Brady was also fined for kicking at Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the regular season.

Buccaneers center Ryan Jense was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the same play. He was fined $8,333.33 for that infraction.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Tom Brady fined $16,444 for attempted trip of Malik Hooker

  4. grant35 says:
    January 21, 2023 at 5:06 pm
    They must endorse this type of thing in Boston – witness Mac Jones shenanigans.
    _____________
    It comes from the top.

  6. The left tackle for Jacksonville just got flagged for tripping, will he get the same fine as Brady for “attempting to trip”

  7. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    January 21, 2023 at 4:45 pm
    This is an example of Roger Goodell’s insane jealousy of the Patriots.

    In case you didn’t notice Tom Brady plays for Tampa Bay.

  10. The fine is what makes this a headline, not the fact that Brady has repeatedly attempted to kick and trip opponents over the years. And I got no beef with Brady other than that crap. Fine him every time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.