Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2023, 10:08 AM EST
Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores’ name has come up in conjunction with a number of jobs since the end of the regular season and we can add Vikings defensive coordinator to the list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have requested an interview with Flores as part of their search for a new defensive coordinator. The Vikings fired Ed Donatell this week.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spent the 2008 season with the Patriots and Flores was a special teams assistant with the team that year.

Flores has interviewed with the Browns and Falcons as part of their defensive coordinator searches, although he won’t be going to Cleveland as the Browns have hired Jim Schwartz. The Cardinals have also requested an interview with Flores for their head coaching vacancy.

2 responses to “Vikings request interview with Brian Flores

  2. I VERY STRONGLY believe this is the man the Minnesota Vikings need. He can make a defense ferocious. With Brian Flores there will be no more quarterbacks (opponents) with time to comb their hair and brush their teeth while they look over the field to pick a “whose most open” receiver. With Brian Flores as defensive coordinator I can’t wait for the season to start because for the first time since Eller, Marshall, Page and Larsen-this team would be downright scary!

