49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys

Posted by Charean Williams on January 22, 2023, 9:50 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
For the third time in four years, the 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game. They will play in Philadelphia next Sunday.

San Francisco held off the Cowboys 19-12 in a smashmouth football game in Santa Clara, the 49ers’ 12th consecutive victory. The 49ers have not lost since a 44-23 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 23.

The defenses ruled the day with the teams combining for 594 yards. The difference was Dak Prescott‘s two interceptions, one of which came in the red zone and another that put the 49ers in field goal range. The 49ers scored six points off his two giveaways. They dropped two other interceptions that hit them in the hands.

The Cowboys’ only takeaway came on special teams when Kelvin Joseph knocked the ball out of punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud‘s hands. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs dropped a would-be interception that hit him in the hands with the 49ers in the red zone in the second half.

The 49ers scored their only touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter when Christian McCaffrey ran it in from the 2, giving them a 16-9 lead.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, who had an extra point blocked in the first half, made a 43-yard field goal, but the 49ers answered with a Robbie Gould field goal with 3:04 remaining for the final points.

The Cowboys went three-and-out, and, with three timeouts, they punted. But they wasted precious time, with the clock running after a sack of Prescott, getting their punt team on the field. The 49ers, who began their final drive with 2:05 left, would have run out the clock if Elijah Mitchell hadn’t run out of bounds after a 13-yard run.

The Cowboys got the ball back on their own 6 with 45 seconds left. It was not enough time.

49ers rookie Brock Purdy stayed unbeaten, completing 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards; McCaffrey had 16 touches for 57 yards; and George Kittle had five catches for 95 yards.

Prescott was 23-of-37 for 206 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, with CeeDee Lamb catching 10 passes for 117 yards. Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard left just before halftime with a high-ankle sprain.

The Cowboys remain without an appearance in the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season, which was their last Super Bowl championship team. Only the Commanders, Lions and Dolphins have longer droughts without a conference championship game appearance.

96 responses to "49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 19-12 win over Cowboys

  13. Why didn’t they pan in for a closeup on Jerry? I watched the entire game just to see it!!

  16. Eagles n Bengals both doubted late in season despite their great seasons are in the championships.

    Bills n Cowboys both overloved sitting at home is poetic. Josh Allen n Dak lovefest can cool down for now and focus on winners.

  19. Let’s face it. Dak isn’t an elite QB. He might not even be a good QB.

    Hard to overcome 2 picks with 2 others dropped.

  20. Great defensive game. Congrats to Niners on the win and to the ‘boys for putting up a fight. Silly mistakes by both teams that made the difference in the game. Purdy did what he needed to do to earn the win. Great kid and wishing him well. Wishing Pollard a speedy recovery.

  21. The defenses came out to play. I thought it would be a high scoring track meet but man, some good smash mouth football.

  22. I tried to tell you all, we are done playing around. Dalolas played decent and we were off a little. Back to marching to six #goniners #bangbang

  26. Defensive heavyweight bout. Credit to Dallas for introducing Purdy to what he’ll need to endure if he ever wishes to live up the hype.

    Philly looks like an iron mountain but the 49ers will face them with the same resolve they’ve maintained all season.

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  29. Dam is terrible, Quinn’s defense couldn’t make stops when they needed it and Jerry is too clueless to make the changes necessary this offseason

  32. Dak missing throws in the biggest game of his career. Kellen not helping his stock with that play call to end the game. Did McCarthy sign off on that call??

    Sean Payton on line one….

  33. Where’s all the “Dak is elite” folks at ? Another year, and another choke in a big game. Turns out the 49ers defense wasn’t inept like the bucs was.

  38. So what are Cowboys fans gonna complain about here? Dak outplayed by a rookie Mr Irrelevant. Yikes.

  40. Dak is a good not great QB. I think the Cowboys have reached the end of the line with Prescott, if they want to win he’s never going to get them over the hump he’s just not good enough versus elite defenses in the biggest moments we’ve seen this time after time. I’d be looking for another QB n looking to trade Dak if I’m Jerry, paying him n Zeke we’re big mistakes for that franchise.

  41. It doesn’t happen often but the last play of that game is indicative to how Cowboy fans feel. Lots of bluster and hype only to be slapped down faster than coyote on a rocket. Which BTW is exactly what that last series looked like. Well maybe next year. Good luck Niners.

  43. Not that it mattered, but who didn’t think Zeke was going to get immediately run over on that final play and that Dak would be instantly pressured… what a bone head play call.

  45. That feels like a big missed opportunity for Dallas. They know they’re competitive with the Eagles, and SF didn’t run away with this game. Losing Pollard hurt, but most of their big offensive contracts were on the field and ineffective.

    I guess the question now is if they think they’re close enough that they can burn a 1st+ to get Payton in hopes he can give them the little edge they need.

  48. The Niners will have to take it up a few notches if they wanna win in Philly. But I’ll take it. How BOUT dem Cowboys.

  50. Feels like the same story every year. Too many penalties, Cowboys have had this problem for years. Too undisciplined. And Dak, those int’s smh. Dak is like Cousins. Good enough in the regular season to get you in the playoffs but won’t win more than a game upon getting there.

  51. Good thing Jerruh signed Dak and Zeke to those terrible horrible overpaid guaranteed deals! When the Boys lose we alll win! Good night fans it was a great weekend. All the fraud teams were exposed.

  52. Shultz cost them at the end. Didnt fight forward going out of bounds, then didnt make sure he had 2 feet down. 20 more yards and 20 more seconds would have made the end a lot more interesting.

    Also, the Maher situation cost them. 1 extra point, and they probably would have went for a field goal on that 4th down before Dak threw his second pick. Those 4 points would have changed the dynamic of the game.

  54. Quick assessment of the Cowboys situation. Overpaid barely mediocre QB. Overpaid broken down RB. Completely clueless coach. An owner who slips deeper into dementia and illusions of grandeur each day. The NFC East is happy

  62. Happy for Purdy but I like how the NFL just keeps letting Fred Warner cheap shot the rest of the NFL

  67. The only was Sean is coming to coach this team is if he can trade Dak, a can of spam and. A. Tow mail clipper for a fifth round conditional pick.

  68. Another year of Cowboys hype and another year of falling short. This is the normal routine in recent memory.

  69. Let’s face it. Dak isn’t an elite QB. He might not even be a good QB.

    Yeah. Thanks for the info. No one who isn’t sniffing glue thinks Dak is elite.

  72. Surprised to hear Sean Payton say the two best teams left are Phili and SF. He knows more about football than I do certainly, nonetheless I think Cincinnati is the best team left especially at quarterback. Hope I’m wrong ‘cause I’m rooting for the 49ers. All 4 teams are very good, KC obviously has a question mark do to the injury of Mahomes. These final 4 look like a better final 4 than 90% of the typical NFL final 4. Dallas played far better than I thought they would. Very good defense by Dallas and great drafting overall by their scouts. Their coaching staff is not bad. Dak is definitely better than Derek Carr. Common man.

  73. Brock Purdy’s story is something dreamed up in Hollywood. Mr Irrelevant to leading his team to the NFC Championship. If they win the Super Bowl, I have zero doubt there will be a movie based on his journey.

  74. “Only the Commanders, Lions and Dolphins have longer droughts without a conference championship game appearance.”

    I thought the last time the Browns were in a conference championship, Bernie Kosar was their quarterback. Is that not so?

  75. I think it’s going to be the Eagles vs. the Bengals in the super bowl. Two QB’s, Hurts and Burrow, who weren’t good enough to start in college, so they had to transfer.

  76. Trade me to Dallas where I can reunite with my old bud McCarthy. Two ‘One Ring Blunders’ are better than one.

  77. Dak isn’t ever going to take the Cowboys anywhere. He’s entering his 30’s. Time to pull the rip cord, release him, and cut ties with 14 year old looking Kellen Moore.

  79. Bye Dallas! Shame on you for covering up what your son did at Georgetown, Jerry! Have a nice off-season!

  80. Chiming in as a fan of neither, the cowboys went up and down the field then Fak throws a puck or makes a terrible pass. I don’t give a lot of credit to the niners defense. The. The niners would move the ball and couldn’t score touchdowns til the end. I don’t think if you go back and watch this game niners fans will think they were great. They did enough to win. Next week that won’t work and they have to travel cross country. I expect a good game but the niners will need a lot more production.

  81. And for the win, Fox shows Jerry not looking all that bothered right before the final snap. Stephen having already left the box. Poor Diseallas.

  82. Chiefs should be even money next week va bengals. I’ve said it all year I don’t wanna see the Bengals or Jags in the playoffs. They got by the Jags but Pat is wounded.

    Let’s go Chiefs va Niners rematch.
    But at the end of the day I’ll take
    Anyone but Philly.

  85. Dak is not a franchise QB, Elliott is not an elite RB & McCarthy is a bad HC. Old Jerrah’s got his hands full in the coming months trying to fix this mess…that he himself created. There’s plenty of serviceable QB’s about to hit free agency so that shouldn’t be too hard to accomplish – RB1 & HC is another story that may just as well be a repeat next season for diehard Cowboy fans.

  86. Payton wearing Cowboy blue tie and blue suit seems to be far too predictable foreshadowing.
    JJ may have asked Fox if he could hire him on air post game.

  87. Cowboys defense played really well stopping the run and stymied Purdy. Dak once again showed he’s not the guy. McCarthy is also not a good coach. The announcers were saying that the cowboys need to rush the punting unit out asap at around 2:30 left but they took their own sweet time. McCarthy is not good.

    Towards the 4th quarter you could tell that the niners were better. They were starting to impose their will in the run game and it showed.
    The trouble for cowboys is that they have a $40m QB whereas eagles niners have QBs on rookie contracts and Seattle is loading up. 2023 does not look optimistic for the cowboys

  88. The last play of the game was one of the absolute worst plays I’ve ever seen. Laughable by design alone. It was almost as if back to back butt fumbles happened in the same play.

  89. Game was summed up pretty well in 2 plays. Zach Martin is body slammed on Dallas’ first drive allowing a free blitz. Broadcast says great play. On SF only touchdown drive they extend what would be 3rd and 9 to a 1st down, because, defensive holding. Must be nice to have a different set of rules to play by.

  90. Dak and Zek failed to deliver once again and nobody outside of Dallas is surprised. I think we know Daks ceiling now.

  91. Since the last time the Cowboys PLAYED in an NFC Championship Game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have WON two Super Bowls. Let that sink in.

  92. What a great game😊👍 next Sunday shaping up to be an epic game day😁🍻. I really want the Broncos to sign DeMeco Ryan as Head Coach!!! True leader of men!!

