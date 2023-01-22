49ers strike first after Deommodore Lenoir’s interception of Dak Prescott, lead 3-0

Posted by Charean Williams on January 22, 2023, 7:11 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Dak Prescott was turnover-free last week, the first time since Nov. 20 he hadn’t thrown an interception. The Cowboys quarterback threw a pick on his second series Sunday, allowing the 49ers to score first.

On third-and-nine from the Dallas 21, Prescott tried to hit Michael Gallup to his left, along the sideline. Instead, Deommodore Lenoir jumped the route, intercepted the pass and ran it back 6 yards before Ezekiel Elliott made the tackle.

The 49ers took advantage with a seven-play, 13-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Robbie Gould, who remains perfect in his postseason career. Gould is 26-of-26 in the playoffs.

The 49ers lead 3-0 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

The 49ers have 60 yards and the Cowboys 25 in a defensive battle. Prescott is 2-for-4 for 20 yards and Brock Purdy 5-of-8 for 62.

Prescott led the league with 15 interceptions in the regular season, with 11 coming in the final seven games.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “49ers strike first after Deommodore Lenoir’s interception of Dak Prescott, lead 3-0

  1. Well as long as McCarthy isn’t worried about Dak’s interception issues, neither is anyone else.

  4. I just had to type this guy’s first name into Google.
    There isn’t anything else in the entire world with that name.
    Not one other person, place or thing is called Deommodore.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.