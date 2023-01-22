49ers take fourth quarter lead on Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown run

Getty Images

The 49ers finally have found their running game.

They had seven carries for 38 yards on their 10-play, 91-yard scoring drive. That includes Christian McCaffrey‘s 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The 49ers lead 16-9.

Dallas opted to punt after reaching the San Francisco 40, while facing a fourth-and-five. They took the delay of game and Ray-Ray McCloud made a fair catch at the San Francisco 9.

The big play in the touchdown drive was tight end George Kittle‘s incredible 30-yard catch. Kittle batted the ball with one hand, juggled it a few times and finally brought it in.

Ten plays later, the 49ers were in the end zone.

Dallas had three defensive penalties in the drive — an offsides on DeMarcus Lawrence, a holding penalty on Donovan Wilson and a holding penalty on Johnathan Hankins.