Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 22, 2023, 6:19 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

As it turns out, the NFL won’t need Atlanta’s neutral site for the AFC Championship Game.

Instead, the Bengals will visit Kansas City again for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII, as Cincinnati dominated Buffalo 27-10 in Sunday’s divisional matchup.

Playing on the road, Cincinnati led from cover to cover. The Bengals went right down the field to start the game with a touchdown, with Ja’Marr Chase catching a 28-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Joe Burrow for the score. Then tight end Hayden Hurst caught a 15-yard touchdown on Cincinnati’s second drive to make the score 14-0 with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

The Bills didn’t get anything going until the second quarter, with quarterback Josh Allen powering his way in for a 1-yard touchdown. But that was the only time Buffalo would reach the end zone on Sunday.

Evan McPherson’s 28-yard field goal gave Cincinnati a 17-7 lead entering halftime. While Buffalo’s Tyler Bass got his team on the board with a 25-yard field goal, running back Joe Mixon’s 1-yard touchdown made the score 24-10 with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

McPherson closed the scoring with his 20-yard field goal to go up three possessions with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati had 30 first downs to Buffalo’s 18 and out-gained Buffalo 412-325. The Bengals also finished the game 6-of-10 on third down to the Bills’ 4-of-12.

Burrow was 23-of-36 passing for 242 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also took six carries for 31 yards. Chase led with five catches for 61 yards.

But the Bengals dominated in the run game, gaining 172 yards on 34 carries — good for 5.1 yards a pop. Mixon put up 105 yards on 20 attempts with Samaje Perine taking seven carries for 33 yards.

The Bills could never get anything going on offense with any consistency. Josh Allen finished 25-of-42 passing for 265 yards and was intercepted on his last throw of the game. He also led with 26 yards rushing on eight carries.

Stefon Diggs was limited to just four catches for 35 yards.

The Bengals will now take on the Chiefs for the second consecutive season in the AFC Championship Game. Had the Bills won, the conference championship game would have been in Atlanta as a neutral site.

68 responses to “Bengals dominate Bills 27-10, will play Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

  1. This roster is bad. Josh Allen being a freak has covered up years of bad drafting. The O-Line is absolutely terrible, Bottom 5 in the league. DL, 1st round, 1st, 2nd, 2nd… all bums.

    We have a soft and small trenches on both sides of the ball.

    We are gonna be the Peyton Manning Colts, but no Tony Dungy; Dominating the regular season and going home early in the playoffs.

    Frazier is trash D coordinator who won’t ever get out of Nickel.

    Sean McDermott is our coached time and time again by better minds.

    As long as McDermott and Frazier are in Buffalo; Lombardi trophy will not.

    Josh Allen’s career will be wasted by an offensive line who can’t block and a defensive minded coach that can’t stop offenses. Brandon Beane built a soft, small, good weather or dome team, in WNY.

    I’ll give two 1st’s to Tennessee for Vrabel, Beane is gonna gonna draft bums with those picks anyways.

    This was like watching the Varsity team play the kids from intramurals.

    Beane took Ed “The Disappearing Man” Oliver over Simmons, Lawrence and Wilkins.

    Edmunds is an absolute liability against any good QB.

  2. The Bengals defense doesn’t get enough respect. They’re REALLY good.

    Nice season anyway Buffalo.

  5. Not surprised. Burrow’s play accelerating down the stretch while Allen’s muffler was dragging. Cincy just wanted it more today. Pathetic effort by the home team

    Bengals and everyone else

  10. Hey Goodell, see what happens when you start selling tickets to a game that hasn’t even been decided yet? What balls. What stupidity.

  11. Congrats to Cincinnati Bengals!! Great dominating game from ya!!

    And thanks for putting the fork into the NFLs idiotic idea of neutral conference championship games

  12. Great season, Buffalo. Nothing to hold your head down on. Hard to overcome losing 3/4 starters in the secondary and a top 10 pass rusher all time. They’ll be back.

    Bengals continue to fly under the radar somehow.

  14. Bye bye, Ken Dorsey and Les Frazier. Was a fun little ride.
    Time for the Bills to upgrade their staff as well as the players.

  17. The football gods weighed in and straightened things out. The Buffalo Bills had no business advancing in this years playoffs. If they would have stood up and said we’ll take the loss to Cincinnati and we want no part in this neutral field travesty then you could have had some respect for them. Instead they went along with it and tried to do it the dirty way. They got what was coming to them. Disgusting how they tried to use the Damar Hamlin situation for an advantage.

  18. Bills score only 20 points!?!?!?!?!?

    Josh Allen is no better that Lamar Jackson. Can’t win big games.

  19. The Bengals left no doubt. They absolutely dominated today. I think the Bills are better than what they showed today – but the Bengals were easily the better team. I’ll be rooting for them.

    To the “NFL is rigged” crowd – not a great game for you.

    To the Pats fans, who are posting frantically – your team has won, a lot. But that doesn’t make you winners. With 6 ‘ships, most fanbases would be more gracious, and honestly, less creepy..

  20. Bills were all hype. You need more than Josh Allen. Good the Bengals stuck it to Goodell and the games isn’t in Atlanta.

  22. Congrats Bengals fans!
    All we heard was that Buffalo had already won the Lombardi Trophy in August and September.

  23. Surprisingly quiet exit for Buffalo. I expected some gaffes but not across-the-board general ineffectiveness.

    They’ve established their bonadfides, so they should be back in the thick of it next year. But their inability to decode first the Chiefs then the Bengals isn’t good.

    As for the Bengals, great game, great gutsy season. They’re capable of beating anyone. Will they do it, or will they be the new ’90s Bills?

  24. My bad!!!

    Bills score only 10 points!?!?!?!?!? Josh Allen is no better that Lamar Jackson. Can’t win big games.

  26. To quote Irish Terry Conklin, that was a butt whooping. And like Terry, that match was over early.

  27. This one ended just like where the last one was headed to before the Hamlin injury. Glad Cinci finished it on the field. If Carl Cheffers is the head ref next week, we will know the fix is in for the Bengals. BTW, they don’t need his help but he will give it to them anyway.

  28. Wow! As a Steeler fan, let me repeat: wow! The Bengals looked like a champion today. It was a complete physical domination. I like that style next week in KC too. Just wow.

  29. “That’s how you’re gonna beat’em, Butch-they keep underestimating you…”.

    Bills Mafia, Bills Nation, our football brothers- Good game. The league slighted us out of a neutral site, but the boys brought it and put it on you anyway! Nothing but respect!!

    Chiefs are in big trouble. Bring them on. Love this team!! Who Dey!!!!

  30. Same old Bills. I called it before the season started – they are NEVER going to a SuperBowl. Not with that defence…

  31. Well it’s that time of the year again for the Bills to ask for rule changes. Maybe spotting them a 10 point advantage to start the game will help them

  35. I got some AFC Championship tickets for that game in Atlanta next week…. I’ll sell them cheap…. Awesome job on throwing a wrench in there Cinci!!!

  36. The funny thing about this game is that Buffalo likely would have had a better shot of winning if it was indoors at a neutral site.
    Karmic justice in a way…

  38. What?

    Can’t be!!!

    Eric Weddle said we had absolutely NO CHANCE at beating the Bills, along with most of the so called “experts “. To be the champ you have to beat the champ. WE are the reigning AFC Champions!

    WHODEY!!!! 1st Super Bowl victory is in sight, let’s make it 4 in a row over KC!

  39. Cincy got yet another 1st down!

    Bawahaha!

    Anyone any of those scary “Bills Mafia” goobers? Where did they all go? To get more folding tables and ketchup?

    LOL!

    What a day!

  40. Congrats Bengals. They obviously match up well against the Chiefs. They don’t however match up well at all against the 49ers or Eagles. So for the sake of a good Super Bowl, hoping for a Chiefs win. Since they match up very well against the 49ers and might be OK against the Eagles.

  41. As a Bills fan, I’ll give credit where credit is due…

    The Bengals came in wanting it more, and you could tell in EVERY play.

    Their patchwork O-line was blowing the Bills D-line to bits, their run game was effectively unstoppable by the D, and their Defense stymied the Bills practically all game.

    I tip my hat to the superior team…

    Good luck all the way to the Super Bowl.

  44. If my eyes served me correctly,it was snowing in Buffalo….I thought that is called home field advantage. Guess the Bills can’t play in snow. Better build a dome then.

  45. IT’S A PERFECTLY TROWN BALL BUT A LITTLE WIDE- Tony Romo 1/22/2023 (The ball which was easily out of bounds)

  47. Thank you so much Cincinnati! No neutral site game to punish the Chiefs. No more listening to bills fans (I thought only they knew how to play in snow?). And most important, no team that uses taxpayer funds to pay for their new stadium deserves to win. This coming from a NY resident. Thanks again and good luck the rest of the way!

  48. Bills defense soiled the bed. Plus Burrow has WAY more weapons. If Mahomes hindered at all, Chiefs gonna be in trouble. Who Dey? Who Dey been a doormat for 30 yrs & now a true contender.

  49. Josh Allen is very good but is flawed as a player like everyone else. The hype is too much. Fans only see flaws in guys they want to see them in.

  51. Bengals dominating the Bills defensive line with backups was hilarious. Burrow sacked only once and Cincinnati running for 172 yards on 32 carries, just showed how soft Buffalo’s defensive front actually is. And with injuries to their defensive backs, they simply didn’t have a chance today.
    For those of us who didn’t buy into the Bills hype before and during the season, this is a nice bit of validation. The Von Miller signing and not getting a running back who runs harder than their quarterback, were clear errors made by Buffalo’s front office.
    The Bills have a lot more holes on their roster than most pundits believed. Preseason hype was hype. They’re simply not good enough as constructed.

  52. I am just happy that the AFC Championship game will be played in a home stadium. The NFL should just say no to any thoughts of playing AFC and NFC Championship games at a neutral site.

  53. “mikecrabtreeschain says:
    January 22, 2023 at 6:31 pm
    Josh Allen is very good but is flawed as a player like everyone else. The hype is too much. Fans only see flaws in guys they want to see them in.”
    ___________________________

    He carried the team all season. This isn’t on Allen.

  54. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 6:22 pm
    The Bengals left no doubt. They absolutely dominated today. I think the Bills are better than what they showed today – but the Bengals were easily the better team. I’ll be rooting for them.

    To the “NFL is rigged” crowd – not a great game for you.

    To the Pats fans, who are posting frantically – your team has won, a lot. But that doesn’t make you winners. With 6 ‘ships, most fanbases would be more gracious, and honestly, less creepy..

    ——————————————
    This guy. Rent-free much?

  56. Congratulations to Cincy – they played fine game where Buffalo didn’t and ended our season. Where we go from here is anyone’s guess – Miami exposed us last weekend & obviously we made ZERO adjustments for Cincy! So who’s gonna get thrown under the bus for this loss – players, coaches…who? Somebody got to take this blame & all eyes in Buffalo need to be looking high up the food chain with our team.

  57. I absolutely loved this game.The bills barely beat Miami with a 3rd string Qb!They ain’t all that and today proved it Lol!

  58. Josh Allen had the worst performance of any QB in the playoffs so far. That was bad. Bengals ran through them like they were a bug on the ground. Bills will continue to be the Vikings of the AFC all talk no rings.

  60. “This guy. Rent-free much?”
    ______________________

    I’ll make no bones about how I feel about Pats fans. Especially when they were eliminated weeks ago and are still posting all over the place.

    Sad fanbase.

  61. At least the Bills won their Super Bowl – they beat the Pats twice! Odds fish, that’s something isn’t it?

  62. Sorry, media people. No doubt the Bills have a good team. But let’s cool down that hype until they at least reach the AFC championship.

  63. Joe Burrow as expected blew up the league’s dream of a neutral site conference championship. Chiefs are next in line to be sent packing. Love it.

  65. I love the first comment on this thread. He’s been talking up his team as Super Bowl winners all season and then turns on them and says “it’s a bad roster”. Lol. Guess he couldn’t blame the weather or injuries huh? All the hype. All the media coverage. And then boom they fall flat on their face. Kinda reminds me of the Browns when they had Baker. All the hype, no hardware.

  67. Surprising how may Bengas fans could be heard on the TV broadcast. Also seemed like Bills fans hit the exit doors pretty early. Be careful Bills Mafia- you’re only one more Dolphin pelting snowball game away from being Philly fans.

  68. Hey…Bil Mafia! Welcome to the off season…Sincerely your Pat’s Nation comrades…who owned your tails the last twenty years…BwaaHaaaaHaaaa!!!

