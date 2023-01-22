Bengals lead Bills 17-7 at halftime

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 22, 2023, 4:32 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
The Bengals have been in control throughout the first half of Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Bills and lead 17-7 at halftime.

But an overturned touchdown kept the score closer than it could have been.

With 1:55 left on the clock in the second quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to hit receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a 10-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal. Chase got his feet down in the back of the end zone. But upon review, Chase did not keep control of the ball through the ground. So the call on the field was overturned.

Evan McPherson hit a 28-yard field goal to make the score 17-7.

The Bills had a shot to double up, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff. But the club had to punt from Cincinnati’s 41-yard line.

Cincinnati has 18 first downs, is 3-of-5 on third down, and has 274 total yards. Burrow is 18-of-27 passing for 186 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also had a 21-yard scramble. Joe Mixon has nine carries for 55 yards. Chase has three receptions for 42 yards while tight end Hayden Hurst has four catches for 46 yards with a touchdown.

While Cincinnati is missing three starters from its offensive line, the club surrendered only one sack in the first half.

On the other side, Josh Allen started slow, but finished the first half 10-of-17 for 111 yards. He punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 15-play drive in the second quarter. But Buffalo has just eight first downs and is 2-of-6 on third down.

Buffalo will have a chance to get back in the game with a big drive to start the third quarter.

39 responses to "Bengals lead Bills 17-7 at halftime

  2. It’s impossible to script a football game, but it’s completely possible to have an agenda every time there is a possibility to review/reverse a call, throw a flag or let it go. It is increasingly obvious what the NFL is doing. Keep games close, make sure star players who will create larger ratings and more money get the calls,, keep people spending, and gambling. They want Buffalo vs KC in Atlanta. Eventually a reporter will have intestinal fortitude to expose it. When it happens it will make steroids in baseball look like nothing. CHASE CAUGHT IT … we all know it

  4. C’mon Bengals, smack the NFL in the mouth for even thinking of making conference champion games neutral sites

  6. Buffalo needs to rally after the non TD catch. 14 more points will win it for Cincy and keep January slow for hotel rooms in Atlanta

  7. Can the rules committee please put and end to the assisting the ball carrier with a 10 yard penalty,I mean the game is favoring offense I don’t know how much more a defender can do ,,,,he makes a stop and then here comes 2 300 lbs plus dudes pushing ,this is not rugby !

  8. Glad the Bills kept it to 10. Bengals have played great so far.

    They’ve been a 1-half team most of the season. Here’s hoping that continues.

  9. Nah, that was a td STOLEN by the NFL. It is clear and obvious that THEY want the Bills in Super Bowl and for that nuetral charade as well. I don’t have a dog in the fight and it be cool for Bills fans to get far in the playoffs, but I am huge fan of allwing players on the field to determine outcomes and not by agendas.

  10. You just knew Goodell would cheat somewhere in this game for Buffalo.

    Chase 2 feet down and control. The language “survive the ground” was removed in 2018 by Goodell.

    Once the receiver has control and 2 feet down, tbat’s it. It’s a catch because the ball never hit the ground.

    I won’t get into the SB52 ruling or how Hunter Henry’s overturned TD this year, where it was clearly a TD, went against NE.

    The irony of the origins of the rule came from whining from people who didn’t know the rule prior to 2018, and now elements of theold rule seem to work their way back into the current rule, where they hope people aren’t paying attention.

    Or, some might call the aiding of one team over the other in this way….cheating.

  11. On the one hand, I want to see the Bills succeed, but on the other I don’t want a neutral-site experiment.

    I have no idea how to feel about this

  12. tb6, please watch the play again. they showed the replay 100 times from every angle. both his hands came off the ball, it was fully explained. shheesh, give it a rest

  13. Get ready for multiple penalties against Cincinnati in the second half. The NFL will work feverishly to get this score tied

  14. *21-7. The fix is in and has been for weeks. I expect the Bills to get more favorable calls to give them the game. What a joke!

  16. The Bengals are defending AFC champs. They look like it They’re playing like it.
    The Bills don’t look quite up to their level.

  18. this is one of the best top 5 teams in the NFL I’ve seen in years. Can we please have a rest of playoffs where the refs do not decide these games???

    For the love of Logan Wilson’s great coverage on Kupp, or Bowman’s clutch fumble force of Ahmed Bradshaw, or Drew Brees creating a FG setup by throwing into a PI, or Bosa blowing up Mahomes deep play to Hill….for the love of all those “REAL” winning plays, I’d love to see the refs and the sportsbook, and the NFL Marketing team to stay out of the results of these bleeping games. You have the best game on the planet and you are ruining it with your greed.

    Can we please have a rest of the playoffs actually decided by the football teams this time around????

    your fans are too smart and they kniw what you’ve been doing. let the players and coaches decide. not the money line. not the jersey sales. not the viewership numbers.

    everyone in the world knows when Logan Wilson isn’t hholding, so no more trying to pull this garbage. we are not your idiots!

  21. I’m rooting for the Bengals & I took the over…no, he didn’t catch that. How come the NFL didn’t keep the marquee game close last night then? You conspiracy people are a JOKE. If you truly believe BS like this, why are you still watching & posting about it? It’s also funny how dumb the people that support comments like yours are just because you said “we all saw it”. You saw what you wanted to see so you could say something stupid and not feel like the fool you clearly are

  22. As I type this, the refs are doing it again. The large Mixon was clearly in the end zone. How on earth can the side judge miss it?

  23. That was a catch and now they are looking at another one for the Bengals he was 3 yards into the endzone and Steratore is saying no TD you cant make this up.

  24. Because these people are idiots dude. They come on here & spout off like they’re watching WWE about cheating because their teams are home or they’ve been inspired by dumba$$ Donny T- anything that doesn’t go their way MUST be cheating

    Because I know facts, rules, reality, etc, and so I am right again. This is a very dangerous world we’re living in where the powers that be try to create an alternate reality specific to what they want.

    I’ve been all over this for years. The NFL has been doing it as has the Orange Man.

    And, don’t feel weird about being creeped out by it, because it is creepy. Just admit it already.

    A billion dollar operation magically has the worst refs in sports who don’t know their own rules at NFL headquarters?

    You buy that, huh?

  26. If you guys think all this is cheating why not put your money where your mouth is, go to Vegas, put all your assets in the bills winning instead of being on here complaining about it. Oh yes, not that brave in your beliefs huh.

  28. So since the majority of you need an education on the rules, here ya go…

    A reception is when the player catches the ball with 2 feet down PLUS a football move. IF the player only gets 2 in bounds and then gets knocked out of bounds/tackled immediately, he must survive the ground with possession. It’s not that hard!

  29. This may be the worst officiated game I have ever seen. They want people to think NFL is straight up and then you watch this crap. Don’t like either team but this is insane. Either let them play or call everything for both teams. I feel bad for anyone who bought tickets to this mess

  32. If the Bungles hold on to win, it will be reminiscent of the dynasty era Pats who usuall fought through the shenigans to win. Sometimes they didn’t. See SB 52 as an example.

    Good job so far Cincy.

  34. Lol, he knows all about cheating. The lowly Pars did it for years and the league carried them all the way.

  35. The officiating is bad but Buffalo is playing flat – Miami with a 3rd string QB had them on the ropes last week and showing badly & it now looks like Cincy is gonna finally finish my Bills season. 😏

  39. That pass interference call didn’t have to be made, it was absolutely PI but they didn’t have to make that call. Know why they did? Because it was pass interference! The color of the jersey is not relevant, like dude said earlier, why didn’t you bet on the bills if you’re so sure? Why not go on there now and bet the bills to cover the live line? It’s 15.5 now, go ahead, since you’re so sure the league will make sure Buffalo wins or it’s at least a close game. Is 27 or 31-10 close? Someone remind me

