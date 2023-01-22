Brett Maher goes 14-of-18 in pregame, gets a talk from some 49ers and Jerry Jones

Posted by Charean Williams on January 22, 2023, 6:12 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Brett Maher is the only kicker on the Cowboys’ active roster today, so they are riding or dying with him after his struggles the past two weeks.

Maher made 14-of-18 attempts in pregame warmups, according to Todd Archer of ESPN, with the kicker’s misses coming from 53 (right), 58 (left), 39 (right) and 54 yards (short). Archer reports there is a swirling wind in the stadium.

A brouhaha broke out between the teams as Maher was going through his pregame work. In some obvious gamesmanship, trying to get into Maher’s head, some 49ers players wouldn’t move out of the way as Maher was attempting to kick. That prompted a “testy” back and forth with Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, injured long snapper Jake McQuaid and punter/holder Bryan Anger, per Archer.

Video shows 49ers kicker Robbie Gould trying to defuse the situation.

Owner Jerry Jones gave Maher an unusual — if not unprecedented — pep talk on the field.

Maher faces as much pressure as any player in today’s game in Santa Clara.

He missed his only kick — a PAT — in Washington in Week 18 and followed that by setting an NFL record with four missed extra points in the wild-card game in Tampa. Maher made his final attempt against the Bucs.

Maher went 50-of-53 on extra points in the regular season, with two of those blocks.

10 responses to “Brett Maher goes 14-of-18 in pregame, gets a talk from some 49ers and Jerry Jones

  1. LOL! This is absolutely hilarious. Jerry Jones jinxing his kicker at field level and the 49ers already in Maher’s head.

  6. Head games, it’s you and me, baby
    Head games, and I can’t take it any more
    Head games
    I don’t want to play the head games

  7. It’s already in his head. If I were a Cowboy fan I’d be very nervous this guy might pull a Tony Romo and cost the team a victory.

  9. He could go 0-12 and and the blame from the fans will on Dak Prescott. People are ridiculous when it comes to him for season reason. It is a different level from even other Cowboys Quarterbacks.

  10. There’s something going on with him that we don’t know about.

    Niners 28
    Cowboys 17

