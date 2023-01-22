Brian Daboll: Now is not the time or place to say whether Daniel Jones will return in 2023

Getty Images

Was Saturday night’s loss to the Eagles Daniel Jones‘ final game as the Giants’ starting quarterback? Giants coach Brian Daboll declined to say after the game.

Asked after the game whether he thinks Jones will be the Giants’ starter for the 2023 season, Daboll said it’s premature to have those discussions.

“All these conversations, we’re going to have those. We have a long offseason. There is a time and place to have all those conversations and tonight’s not it,” Daboll said.

Jones becomes an unrestricted free agent in March if the Giants don’t put the franchise tag on him or sign him to a contract extension before that. If the Giants believe Jones is the quarterback who led them to a win over the Vikings in the wild card round, they’ll want to keep him around. If the Giants believe the real Jones is the quarterback who struggled on Saturday night against the Eagles, they’ll want to upgrade at the position.

It’s the most important decision facing the Giants this offseason, and it’s not a decision Daboll is prepared to make right now.