Brian Daboll: Now is not the time or place to say whether Daniel Jones will return in 2023

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2023, 7:03 AM EST
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles
Getty Images

Was Saturday night’s loss to the Eagles Daniel Jones‘ final game as the Giants’ starting quarterback? Giants coach Brian Daboll declined to say after the game.

Asked after the game whether he thinks Jones will be the Giants’ starter for the 2023 season, Daboll said it’s premature to have those discussions.

“All these conversations, we’re going to have those. We have a long offseason. There is a time and place to have all those conversations and tonight’s not it,” Daboll said.

Jones becomes an unrestricted free agent in March if the Giants don’t put the franchise tag on him or sign him to a contract extension before that. If the Giants believe Jones is the quarterback who led them to a win over the Vikings in the wild card round, they’ll want to keep him around. If the Giants believe the real Jones is the quarterback who struggled on Saturday night against the Eagles, they’ll want to upgrade at the position.

It’s the most important decision facing the Giants this offseason, and it’s not a decision Daboll is prepared to make right now.

10 responses to "Brian Daboll: Now is not the time or place to say whether Daniel Jones will return in 2023

  2. Jones is a great problem for the Giants. If I’m the team, I’m trying to sign on the cheap for a 2 year extension. Something like 20-25 million a year. Great money for him and doesn’t break the bank for the team. Cincy and Philly have shown what an advantage it can be for a team when the cap isn’t too heavily skewed toward the QB position.

  3. Not convinced Jones is the long-term answer for NYG. Every time he takes a step forward he seems to take 2 steps back.

  4. The NY Giants were just beaten by a much better/talented team. It happens. Tough decision by lots of teams regarding boarder-line players coming up. I actually enjoy this part of the NFL.

  5. Brian Daboll is correct. Also correct is Jones is as good as gone. If you have an average QB in today’s NFL, you have nothing. Side note: Has there ever been a worse football mind than Peter King?

  7. If they do not sign him. He will be a starter someplace else. Colts should jump on him and use #4 to upgrade other position.

  8. The entire roster was mediocre in this game, and the coaches had no answers despite having played the Eagles twice already this season. I don’t think it can be pinned on Jones.

  9. Daniel Jones is a borderline starter/good back up . He looked good last week against an abysmal defense, that was unlikely to happen again against the Eagles last night. If the Giants had taken up the 5th year option I think they would have kept him as a bridge QB next year, as it is all options are on the table .

