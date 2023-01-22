Colts complete interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

Getty Images

The Colts completed an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coaching position, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

Kafka joined Brian Daboll as the Giants’ offensive coordinator in 2022, and he helped guide New York to the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 6 seed. Under Kafka, the Giants had the NFL’s lowest interception rate (1.15 percent) and the fifth-highest yards per carry average (4.8).

Kafka previously spent five seasons under Andy Reid with the Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach (2017), quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator (2020-2021).

The Colts also have completed interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

They have scheduled interviews with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.