Cowboys rule out Tony Pollard with high ankle sprain

Posted by Charean Williams on January 22, 2023, 8:23 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The Cowboys have ruled out running back Tony Pollard from returning today.

Pollard was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, FOX reported on the broadcast.

The Pro Bowler caught an 8-yard pass from Dak Prescott with 1:24 remaining in the first half. 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward rolled onto Pollard‘s left ankle while making the tackle.

Pollard needed help from athletic trainers to get off the field before taking a cart to the training room. Kristi Scales of the Cowboys Radio Network reported that Pollard had an air cast on his lower left leg.

Pollard finished the day with six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards.

Cowboys defensive lineman Carlos Watkins returend to the sideline in the second half wearing street clothes. Watkins injured his calf with 3:17 left in the first quarter. He made one quarterback hit.

9 responses to “Cowboys rule out Tony Pollard with high ankle sprain

  2. Rather have Niners win now. Don’t need an injured Cowboy team going to a healthy Philly.

  4. Honestly both of these teams look real bad right now. Philly would roll either one of them. Dallas would probably play them better just because of the rivalry, but Dak is really now a below average QB. IM SURE THE COWBOY FANS GONNA CONE OUT AND HATE THIS, but…… the stats don’t lie folks. He’s a turnover machine. Also looks like he can’t move anymore. Very similar to the aging McNabb.

  5. If Cowboys make it to Philly they will really miss Pollard. Zeke is slow and looks used up.

  9. Uh huh. Ever since their first possession, I was yelling at anyone who would listen that Dak was going to throw at least 1 pick by half and he threw 2. He throws late to the sideline of the far sideline so much, it’s amazing he doesn’t throw more to be honest

    I don’t have a team says:
    January 22, 2023 at 8:30 pm
