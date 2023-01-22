Cowboys take 6-3 lead after Dalton Schultz touchdown, blocked PAT

Getty Images

The Cowboys have taken a 6-3 lead on the 49ers, again missing an extra point.

Brett Maher, who missed four extra points last week and one in Week 18, had his first try Sunday blocked by

Samson Ebukam. It appeared, though, that the low kick was going to be wide left anyway.

Fox reported pregame that the Cowboys have a longer list of 2-point plays ready in case Maher struggles. They may need to pull out those.

The Cowboys scored on a 4-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz with 9:25 left in the second quarter. Schultz had two touchdowns last week.

It completed a 14-play, 74-yard drive.

The Cowboys converted a fourth-and-one from the San Francisco 19 on a 4-yard run by CeeDee Lamb.