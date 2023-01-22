Cowboys trail 49ers 9-6 at halftime, lose Tony Pollard to an injury

Getty Images

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half, including one in the red zone and another that put the 49ers in field goal range, and Brett Maher had an extra point blocked. Instead of a lead, the Cowboys trail the 49ers 9-6 at halftime.

The Cowboys also have a big injury concern after Jimmie Ward rolled onto Tony Pollard‘s left ankle while making a tackle late in the first half. The Cowboys running back needed help from athletic trainers to get off the field before taking a cart to the training room.

Kristi Scales of the Cowboys Radio Network reports that Pollard had an air cast on his lower left leg.

Pollard has six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards.

San Francisco scored six points off Prescott’s two miscues, with the last coming in the red zone with the Cowboys threatening to take the lead into the locker room.

Prescott’s first interception was made by Deommodore Lenoir, who jumped a pass intended for Michael Gallup. It set up a seven-play, 13-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

Gould also made a 47-yarder before ending the half with a 50-yarder that gave the 49ers the halftime lead.

He now is 28-of-28 in the playoffs in his career.

The Cowboys faced a second-and-two at the San Francisco 18 with 1:24 remaining in the second quarter when Prescott tried to hit CeeDee Lamb, who was double covered. Ward had the pass bounce off his chest for what should have been an easy interception, but it bounced right into the hands of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who returned the pick 16 yards.

The 49ers closed out the half with an eight-play, 40-yard drive.

The Cowboys’ only points came on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to tight end Dalton Schultz, who scored twice on Monday night against the Bucs. Maher, who missed an NFL-record four extra points last week, had the PAT blocked by Samson Ebukam. It appeared, though, that the low kick was going to be wide left anyway.

The 49ers have 141 yards to 136 for the Cowboys in a defensive battle.

Prescott is 12-of-16 for 81 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is 12-of-19 for 129 yards.

49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (oblique) returned in the second quarter after being listed as questionable to come back.