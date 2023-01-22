Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin watched last week’s playoff game on TV from home. He is at Highmark Stadium today.

Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports that Hamlin is in the Bills’ locker room. He arrived in a security cart about 90 minutes before game time, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest 20 days ago when the Bills played in Cincinnati. That Week 17 game was canceled.

Hamlin was released from the hospital in Cincinnati on Jan. 9 and transferred to a facility in Buffalo. He was discharged from there two days later.

Hamlin initially showed up at the team facility Jan. 14, a day before the Bills opened the playoffs against the Dolphins, and he was a regular visitor to the team’s locker room this week.

His presence at today’s game should give the Bills and their fans an emotional boost.