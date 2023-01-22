Joe Mixon touchdown gives Bengals 24-10 lead over Bills entering fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Bengals have a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Joe Mixon punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 1:17 left in the third period to give Cincinnati a 24-10 lead over Buffalo.

Mixon was initially ruled down before crossing the goal line. But head coach Zac Taylor challenged the play successfully, as the call was overturned on replay.

The Bengals needed 12 plays to go 75 yards down to the end zone. Quarterback Joe Burrow converted third-and-10 with a 13-yard pass to Hayden Hurst. Then Mixon converted third-and-1 at the Buffalo 18 with a 13-yard run down to the 5.

Mixon now has 80 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. He’s also caught two passes for 18 yards through three quarters.

For the Bills, safety Dean Marlowe is out with a groin injury.