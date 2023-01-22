Joe Mixon touchdown gives Bengals 24-10 lead over Bills entering fourth quarter

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 22, 2023, 5:19 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
The Bengals have a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Joe Mixon punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 1:17 left in the third period to give Cincinnati a 24-10 lead over Buffalo.

Mixon was initially ruled down before crossing the goal line. But head coach Zac Taylor challenged the play successfully, as the call was overturned on replay.

The Bengals needed 12 plays to go 75 yards down to the end zone. Quarterback Joe Burrow converted third-and-10 with a 13-yard pass to Hayden Hurst. Then Mixon converted third-and-1 at the Buffalo 18 with a 13-yard run down to the 5.

Mixon now has 80 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. He’s also caught two passes for 18 yards through three quarters.

For the Bills, safety Dean Marlowe is out with a groin injury.

83 responses to “Joe Mixon touchdown gives Bengals 24-10 lead over Bills entering fourth quarter

  1. Buffalo is the new Dallas….Every year we will hear the same thing- Just wait till next year…Yea man next year we’ll be unstoppable…Next year

  5. The Bills don’t seem to be following the script that they were supposed to win.
    Why is that?

  7. Like last week against Baltimore, refs gifting the bungles this game by blowing call after call.

  8. Waiting for that 60ft octopus guy to come on here and blame the weather.. or injuries.. or refs. Lol. With all the hype all year long and all the hype from the fans, the Bills again can’t make it to the big game. Gone fishing with Miami fans! Lol

  9. Bills just did not show up today. Let’s see if Bengals will continue their streak against the Chiefs. I see Bengals and 49ers in SB. Anyone else?

  10. Pats fans – when did your season end?

    Pathetic people in New England. Sad, bitter.

  13. Oh my aching head….you would’ve thought they’d have worked on what Miami exploited last week – Buffalo is playing HORRIBLY & the players look gassed. I know they played a tough one last week but jeez!

  14. PI has the Bengals at the Buffalo 3 yard-line, up 14. Barring a miracle comeback it looks like the Bengals will play the Chiefs in the AFCCG.

    As good as Buffalo has been the last three years, it’s hard to win it all in one year, never mind what New England did over two decades.

    The Bengals look impressive. Can they beat KC again?

  15. Bills lack of a run game is hurting them in these conditions. That their defensive line is being dominated by a bunch of backups is embarrassing. How Buffalo isn’t constructed to win in bad weather is an indictment of their GM.
    This team is Allen/Diggs, although that’s damn good, and not much else.

  16. bozobiden says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:23 pm
    Buffalo is the new Dallas….Every year we will hear the same thing- Just wait till next year…Yea man next year we’ll be unstoppable…Next year

    —————————

    I believed in them. Im a Pats fan but can’t hate the Bills. But I can’t hate Cincy either. Them getting a little shafted on the seeding made me more sympathetic. I would be happy to see either of these teams beat the Chiefs.

  19. Buffalo needs something but I’m not sure what. Their WRs and TE & RBs are meh. Meanwhile Burrow weapons are endless. WR2 & 3 are miles better than Bills’. Plus Bills zero pass rush w/o Miller. Bills have more holes than they would admit. Were better last yr.

  20. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:29 pm
    Pats fans – when did your season end?

    Pathetic people in New England. Sad, bitter
    _______________________________________

    And winners of 6 Superbowls….Yup just sayin…. Your team choked it’s ok

  21. Maybe the media shouldn’t anoint Josh Allen as football Jesus every year and wait until he wins something. He is excellent no doubt, but calling him the pre-season MVP does him no favors. 1)Mahomes 2) Burrow 3) Who knows?

  23. My rooting interest is in not having a rematch of Chiefs and Bills so we don’t have to have the drama around the 13 seconds game.

  24. They just over turned another one for the Bills. Same thing in the first quarter. That was a fumble and everybody can see it to kepp the drive going for the Bills. One love for Buffalo.

  26. I have no dog in this fight but I’m for any result that won’t allow the NFL to go forward with their Neutral Sight AFC Championship scheme.

  28. “bozobiden says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:36 pm
    billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:29 pm
    Pats fans – when did your season end?

    Pathetic people in New England. Sad, bitter
    _______________________________________

    And winners of 6 Superbowls….Yup just sayin…. Your team choked it’s ok”
    _______________________

    Today was a loss to a better team. That’s not a “choke.”

    And if my team won 6, I wouldn’t be near a board of a team I’d beaten the whole time while we were getting ’em. It is pathetic. No spinning that.

  29. I’m a diehard Chiefs fan and would never bet against my team, but if Vegas makes us a favorite I recommend to all gamblers to put their money on the Bengals. They clearly look like the best team in the NFL.

  30. That was an empty palm the NFL feels sorry for the bills and gave them an extra possession but they still couldn’t score lol. Their is always next year bills mafia.

  31. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:29 pm
    Pats fans – when did your season end?

    Pathetic people in New England. Sad, bitter.

    Yay it ended a couple of weeks ago
    But guess what the Bills season is going to end the same way
    With a lose IN Buffalo…

    Another choke Job

    The Bills aren’t the Cowboys they are the Bill Obrian coached Houston Texans

    They had Watson you have Allen
    They had Hopkins you have CRYBABY Diggs
    They had Watt and a solid D you had an old Miller and a solid D.
    Just another talented under achieving team.

    The question now is who will be the scapegoat, I say the head coach
    The small angry man act is old.

  32. Everything in their favor. Choke.

    Get a running game, Buffalo. It’s been your problem for years.

  33. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:29 pm
    Pats fans – when did your season end?

    Pathetic people in New England. Sad, bitter

    ————

    We came up short……just like the Bills. But we have six Shiny, gleaming Lombardis in our trophy case. How is yours looking?

  35. Kudos to the Bengals. They were the better team today, by far.

    To the many Pats fans posting – you’re just sad.

  37. religionisforidiots says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:29 pm
    …refs gifting the bungles this game by blowing call after call.”

    How can you say you did not watch the game without specifically saying it? That comment.

  38. Gotta be tough being a bills fan. But completely overmatched in playoff games. Especially at home.

  39. Pats fans – when did your season end?

    Pathetic people in New England. Sad, bitter.

    ——————

    Our season ended two weeks ago, along with half of the league. You got a 2 week extension, we got a head start on golfing, Red Sox spring training, and watching the BRUINS KILL EVERYONE

  40. I didn’t think the Bengals could defend this well. The weather, oddly enough, favored Cincy because it negated the Bilks speed on defense and favored the size on the Bengals offensive and defensive lines.

    The Bills had a great season and will be back. If I was their GM I would go after Damian Harris if he hits free agency.

  42. So much for all the conspiracy theorist wackos (per usual with coward conspiracy theorists) who claimed it would all be rigged for the Bills after Hamlin’s injury. lol

  45. This is glorious. Sieve Bills D exposed in cap hell and they even h
    tried to stop the Mixon TD from being called a TD.

    It’s even more rewarding knowing what Goodell wanted.

    30 1st downs by Cincy just embarrassing paper tiger Buffalo. lol

  46. What happened to Josh Allen being the next coming of Payton Manning? 4-4 in the playoffs. Stop the Mahomes comparison. Two different worlds.

  47. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:29 pm
    Pats fans – when did your season end?

    Pathetic people in New England. Sad, bitter.

    2528Rate This

    —————-

    Laughable. 11 titles citywide in 20 years, 2 nfl dynasties and the Bruins and Celts leading their leagues.

    lol

    Enjoy the view in lowly Buffalo.

  48. Every week at the post game press conference Josh Allen has said, “there are things I (or we) have to clean up. Yet they never do. He has regressed even more this year.

    The defense couldn’t stop a high school team.

  49. 2 thoughts:
    1) The Bills came second today
    2) Man, they are pretty close to being cursed!

  50. Maybe just maybe the Bills and especially Josh Allen weren’t near as good as all the talking heads wanted them to be. I’m talking to you Tony Romo, still wanna call Josh Allen the Champ?

  51. Bengals have to sign Brady he would dominate with all those weapons! Ring #8 baby!
    —- The Tom Brady cult

  52. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 5:29 pm
    Pats fans – when did your season end? See you on the lake bring some beer 🍺 😁

  53. Great dominating win by my Bengals. I was told the Bills and Josh Allen were gonna win it all and thewy played terrible the whole game. Better luck next year Bills wide right is still alive and well i guess?

  54. Mixon “punched” it in – intentional choice of word? It’s hard to be happy for a team with him on the roster. But I am glad the “neutral site” nonsense is gone, at least for this year.

  56. People in New England are “pathetic “??? No, we had 20 years of excellence, we actually had Super Bowl wins! We know what it’s like to be champions!

  57. Bills are overhyped.
    The Ravens actually gave Cincinnati a better game in the playoffs. And beat the Bengals this year.

  59. Bengals fans probably feel kind of hollow cheering who dat. Cheer originated many years ago in new orleans with saints fans being known as who dats, saints being who dat nation etc. Congrats on the win cincy. Go Joe Burreaux!

  60. Bills defense blew this gm, plain & simple. Those piling on Allen misguided. His D soiled the bed w/ zero pass rush

  61. The Bengals just finished off what they started in the cancelled game.
    Bills were poor and well beaten!

  63. This team sucks I think it’s time for big changes in Buffalo. Start with the offensive coordinator. If anybody’s wondering why Leslie Fraser didn’t get a call for a job I think it just showed.

  66. The Bills got lucky and beat the Dolphins last week.If you thought they would win by 40 against the Bengals…..you weren’t paying attention

  69. Sorry Bils fans are kind of quiet in here tonight zero chirping from the paper Champs. Sad to see it the refs tried to give it to you but even they have limits. Frauds worse than the Giants and Vikes!!

  70. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 6:09 pm
    More Pats fans posting here than Cincy fans.

    Total losers.

    ———————–

    You’re just going to have come forward and accept yet another chokejob by your team. You did it last year, you did it this year, this time getting lambasted by Cincy. It wasn’t even close.

    Cincy had over 30 first downs in the game (not counting overtime)! An NFL record for a postseason game as your supposed loveable loser team blows it again after acting all entitled these last 3 years.

    LOL!

    How’s your Sunday going? Mine’s great!

  71. Please hurry and get the game over with I have had to turn the sound down five times with Romo comments and off the tract rants.

  72. WIDE RIGHT !! It was too hot in Miami, we had injuries, the Refs are against us. LOL! Hey Bills Mafia, you were supposed to win the Super Bowl? In this game alone the Refs took away a TD and also gave Allen a gift on his fumble. No team ever had as a great a Home Field advantage and you could barely beat the Dolphins with a 3rd string QB, third string CB and third string Tackle IN BUFFALO last week and then you got DOMINATED by Cinci. Buh Bye! Without Allen the Bills are a 5 win team.

  73. dgable says:
    January 22, 2023 at 6:01 pm

    Josh Allen=Lamar Jackson

    ===

    Nope.

    Jackson: 5 seasons, 3 playoff games, 1 playoff win (2 years ago), last 2 seasons ended early on IR.
    Allen: 4 seasons, 8 playoff games (including an AFCCG appearance), 4 playoff wins (wins each of the last 3 seasons), has never missed a game due to injury.

  75. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 6:09 pm
    More Pats fans posting here than Cincy fans.

    Total losers.

    Man, you can’t be like that. It looks bad.
    I was told on here “if you are you to dish it out be prepared to take it.

    Bills fans talked all offseason and all season long (catquick now in hiding)

    And if this was a Patriots playoff lose there would be 100 comments by now from Bills dolphins and jets fans and other fans from around the league

    Just except the lose move on and do whatever it is you do in the offseason in Buffalo.. practice jumping through tables and squirting mustard and ketchup.

    There’s alway next season.

  76. I see some of my fellow Patriots fans forgot which team ended the Patriots season twice in a row. 🤔

  77. Bills are overated. Miami went up there twice & lost by 3 points each game. Second game using Thompson, 3rd string QB. A struggling Miami team showing up using different methods each time. I knew the Bills were in trouble after last week’s win. It does matter “how you win”. Not taking anything away from Josh Allen, but that cavalier attitude will come back on you at some point. Or maybe something was taken away from Allen.

  78. billsrthefuture says:
    January 22, 2023 at 6:09 pm
    Pats fans – when did your season end?

    More Pats fans posting here than Cincy fans.

    Has anyone ever seen such a BABY?!?

  79. There’s another 1st down for the Bengals!

    bawahaha

    A postseason record (not counting OT games).

    bawahah!

  80. Bengals still get no respect. Everything in Buffalos favor including the emotional lift of Demar Hamlim being there, and Cincinnati comes in and curb stomps them. 3 lineman down. Surgically. America, the Bengals are the best team in the NFL and its not close. Stop the excuses, they walked up and down the field in Cincy against Buff too until the game was stopped. They beat KC this year and the game was in control the whole time. 10 in a row against a monster schedule. Cincinnati is the truth. Stop it.

  81. “Has anyone ever seen such a BABY?!?”
    __________________

    Last year, when you posted that Belichick would “end ” the Bills window this year.

    Figured you’d be back after we lost this year.

  82. RenoHightower, you had me until “best in the NFL and not close”…why bother making that statement right now? We’ll know the answer to that in 3 weeks but none of the top teams are so much better than the others that it’s not close, sorry. It is a shame the bengals don’t get more credit but they were a dumpster fire for years, 2 good years doesn’t wash that stench away when you were bad for that long. It’ll go away eventually though because burrow isn’t going anywhere and while sometimes the coach seems to do some iffy things, they perform for him. They’re set for a while, put away your hurt ego & laugh at all the pundits & idiots on here that don’t give your team a chance. As an eagles fan who everyone hates, trust me when I tell you that it’s way more fun this way. Let em stay & let em hate, we’re serving crow for dinner

  83. Belichick didn’t end it for the Bills, but someone else sure did, as usual. After listening to your constant trash talk and unsolicted critique about the Pats, you have it more than coming. And, just as I thought, you can dish it out, but can’t take it. Congrats on the great win against Miami’s 3rd string QB(barely). Hang another consolation banner. Same old Bills.

