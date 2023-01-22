Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White being evaluated for head injuries

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 22, 2023, 5:45 PM EST
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer have both exited Sunday’s game against the Bengals to be evaluated for head injuries.

White and Poyer were trying to defend a deep pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to receiver Tee Higgins. But when Poyer was trying to hit Higgins to either tackle him or knock the ball loose, he and White made helmet-to-helmet contact.

To make matters worse for Buffalo, White was flagged for defensive pass interference to give the Bengals first-and-goal at the 4-yard line with 12:48 left in the game.

But the Bengals weren’t able to get into the end zone and had to settle for a field goal to go up 27-10 with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo’s offense had a chance to make the score closer, but cornerback Eli Apple batted a pass intended for Gabe Davis to the ground on fourth-and-6 for a turnover on downs.

Cincinnati has a three-possession lead with just 7:23 left on the clock.

UPDATE 5:47 p.m. ET: White has returned to the field on Buffalo’s next defensive possession.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White being evaluated for head injuries

  1. Lots of money into White, Von Miller and Milano. That D got absolutely shredded for over 30 1st downs.

    LOL

    That cap position won’t be getting any better. Buffalo sits 5 million over the cap, and that’s just right now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.