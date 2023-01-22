Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White being evaluated for head injuries

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer have both exited Sunday’s game against the Bengals to be evaluated for head injuries.

White and Poyer were trying to defend a deep pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to receiver Tee Higgins. But when Poyer was trying to hit Higgins to either tackle him or knock the ball loose, he and White made helmet-to-helmet contact.

To make matters worse for Buffalo, White was flagged for defensive pass interference to give the Bengals first-and-goal at the 4-yard line with 12:48 left in the game.

But the Bengals weren’t able to get into the end zone and had to settle for a field goal to go up 27-10 with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo’s offense had a chance to make the score closer, but cornerback Eli Apple batted a pass intended for Gabe Davis to the ground on fourth-and-6 for a turnover on downs.

Cincinnati has a three-possession lead with just 7:23 left on the clock.

UPDATE 5:47 p.m. ET: White has returned to the field on Buffalo’s next defensive possession.